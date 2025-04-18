CM Punk Sounds Off: “Do Not Gaslight Me” in Raw Political Rant

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

CM Punk recently appeared on The Ringer Wrestling Show to promote his upcoming match at WWE WrestleMania 41, but the conversation soon turned toward politics, leading to a candid and impassioned response from the former WWE Champion.

When asked about his political stance, Punk acknowledged the unspoken guidelines in WWE when it comes to speaking out politically, and emphasized how not everyone is held to the same standard.

“I do not think the company wants us to be outwardly political. I do not think, and I do feel there are probably different rules for different people. I do not talk about politics with Triple H, Paul Heyman, Roxanne Perez. It is 24/7 wrestling. I think it is pretty obvious what my ‘politics’ are. I have never understood Democratic or Republican glazing the President. The President should just do his job. If you are wearing hats and shirts promoting the President and all that stuff, and we have very much seen recently all these people who have voted against their best interests because they thought this President was just going to do bad stupid shit to the people they do not like. I can sort of draw a line in the sand and say when Elon Musk is throwing Zieg Heil up at the podium, and I see people make excuses for that, nope. We saw what you did. Do not gaslight me, I am not as fucking stupid as you are. I know what you did so I know what you are. Now I know where you stand, and this is where I stand."

Punk continued to express frustration at those questioning his involvement with WWE, particularly in light of political commentary on social media platforms.

“It is a strange, ugly world out there. The only thing I can do is be true to myself and implement and be a voice for myself and my family and my community, and then the world. I do not know what people want from us as entertainers. I am just supposed to quit my job because somebody on Twitter says WWE is a ‘MAGA company?’ Okay. You are on Lord Elon Musk’s fucking Twitter saying stupid shit. Shut the fuck up. What have you done? I have done a lot, I just do not broadcast it. I put my money where my mouth is, and the money I make goes to helping impoverished people. I do not need to write my name in on a fucking GoFundMe to make me feel better about the shitty person I am. I will always move as myself. Sometimes I can crash like water and sometimes I can be still.”

CM Punk is scheduled to face Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins in a triple threat match on Saturday at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, Nevada.