AEW Collision Spring Break Thru Results - April 17th, 2025

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

OH HELLO! Well that was QUITE the phenomenal Dynamite, wasn’t it?! I’ve only just caught up and it certainly feels like the bar has been set high for tonight. We don’t have something the level of Ospreay vs Takeshita, but we do have Takeshita teaming up with new signee Josh Alexander to take on the team of Rocky Romero and Tomohiro Ishii, which will do very nicely thank you very much!

I’m also expecting Nick Wayne to pick up some singles gold tonight so that he goes into the Best of the Super Juniors tournament with added gravitas for the NJPW faithful. Wayne challenges Komander for the ROH TV title tonight in what should be a fun sprint.

Elsewhere, Adam Cole begins his reign as TNT champion with an Open Challenge, and the Mone Wrath Train are back together again as Mercedes Mone and Harley Cameron take on Julia Hart and Kris Statlander.

Spring Break Thru rolls on, so let’s head down to ringside…and see if Tony Khan delivers Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting on a Thursday.

Location: Boston, MA

Venue: MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Commentators: Nigel McGuinness & Tony Schiavone

*We are LIVE and yes indeed we have Elton John credits on a Thursday! Tony Schiavone and Nigel McGuinness are on the stage speaking to the crowd as well as all of us at home, recapping the events of Dynamite last night. OH Marina Shafir comes out of nowhere to atack stage hands and interrupt. She enters the ring and gets up in the grill of Arkady Aura, and now here comes Jon Moxley. Claudio Castagnoli attacks a camera man and chokeslams a guy over the barricade. DEATH RIDERS AIN’T HAPPY! Wheeler Yuta kicks furniture around to a chorus of F*CK YOU YUTA.

Moxley has a microphone. To everyone celebrating in the ring last night, enjoy it now, because it’s the last chance they’ll have to celebrate for a long time. Moxley doesn’t like looking at the Young Bucks, and they crossed a line with him, so he will make sure they are never seen or heard from again. From the first day he started in this business, there was one baddest man in pro wrestling, Samoa Joe. Moxley has always treated him with respect, with reverence. Given him his space. It could have stayed that way, but Joe started something that he has to finish. Moxley will not run or hide or roll over and die. He will fight Joe to the death for the World championship, for better or for worse. Samoa Joe, Moxley is challenging you. And Joe knows exactly what he’s dealing with.

With that, the Death Riders exit the ringside area. Shots fired!

Lance Archer (w/ Don Callis) vs Kevin Knight

Archer attacks before the bell, tossing Knight to the ramp. He brings him up to the staging area and bounces his head off the screens. Back down to the ring they go, Archer goes for a chokeslam but Knight flips over and hits a springboard dropkick to send Archer back to the ramp. Moonsault to the outside! Knight heads back up top, dives but is caught in powerbomb position, Knight counters and a tijeras sends Archer to the corner. Archer comes right back out with a running lariat!

Short-arm clotheslines from Archer now. Knight turns the tables and kicks Archer to the outside, but Don Callis grabs the ankle. Archer takes a hold of the legs of Knight and swings him into the steel steps! Irish whip into the barricade, and Archer with a big boot to the face of Knight. Now Callis stomps away on Knight while the ref has his back turned. Archer chops the chest of Knight, and shrugs off a chop from Knight himself. 10 count punches from Archer in the ring, followed by repeated back elbows. Knight tries to battle back but takes a forearm to the face. Cocky cover gets a 1 count. Small package from Knight, 1, 2, no! Overhead German suplex turns Knight inside out. Archer sits him on the top rope and looks for the Blackout…Knight escapes, and dropkicks his way out of a chokeslam too. Right hands from Knight, misses a springboard and runs into a stomp from Archer. Archer looks for an elevated chokeslam from the second rope now…Knight battles out of it, jumping hurracanrana! UFO Splash, 1, 2, no.

Buckle bomb from Archer and the chokeslam connects, 1, 2, no! Archer walks the ropes but Knight pulls the arm to crotch him. Springboard forearm to the outside connects! Back in the ring, another one connects, cover, 1, 2, 3!

Winner: Kevin Knight

*After Dynamite, the new Trios champions speak backstage. Samoa Joe says they are the Opps, they are men who only need an excuse to commit violence. They are coming for so much more.

*Renee Paquette is with Jamie Hayter and Kris Statlander backstage. They face each other next week for the first time in singles action, with the winner facing Mercedes. Kris says there are others who work harder than Mone. Hayter agrees and they know they’re both good, they can both go. Kris says it’s been a long time coming, so they better go all the way. Jamie says she’ll see her Wednesday, mate!

*Tony Schiavone has a letter from Dax and Cash. “Dear Tony and Nigel, we wish we could take back what we did last week” They think the punishment wasn’t severe enough. Dax says he would never have gone through with the piledriver. He felt justified to scare Tony in the moment. Dax writes that he loves Tony. Dax also writes that Nigel is mentally and physically fragile, and there’s no way he could have beaten FTR up.

*The Don Callis Family is the juggernaut of professional wrestling, apparently. They are in action next, as Josh Alexander and Konosuke Takeshita make their way to the ring.

Konosuke Takeshita & Josh Alexander vs Rocky Romero & Tomohiro Ishii

Nigel calls Ishii ‘Big Tom’, nice Csonka shoutout! Ishii and Takeshita start this one out with some shoulder block standoffs, and they both go down after a hard double shoulder block. They tag out to Rocky and Alexander. Tijeras from Romero, but Takeshita drags him off the apron, allowing Alexander to hit the crossbody through the ropes to send Rocky sprawling. Body slam from Alexander, Takeshita tags in and nails a senton for 1, 2, no.

Takeshita blatantly chokes Rocky in front of the ref, stretching out the 5 count to the max. Double axe handle off the ropes, and Takeshita takes a cheap shot at Ishii, knocking him off the apron. Back suplex from Rocky off the top, and they tag out, Ishii storming in to deliver a back suplex to Alexander for 2. Takeshita again takes a cheap shot at Ishii, and runs through him with a lariat. Romero with a tornado DDT on Takeshita, and Ishii is up to clothesline Takeshita. This is breaking down now, forget the tags! German suplex to Alexander, Ishii makes the cover but Takeshita breaks it up.

Alexander with the Burning Hammer Thunder Bomb on Ishii, 1, 2, NO! Ankle Lock applied! Rocky makes the save with a rebound crossbody. Takeshita is sent to the floor, Rocky with a slingshot crossbody. Ishii goes for the brainbuster, reversed. German suplex, bridging pin by Alexander, 1, 2, broken up by Romero. Right hands from Rocky, gourdbuster from Alexander. Tijeras, and Ishii assists Rocky but Alexander ducks and Ishii lariats him by mistake! Anogher German to Ishii, but fighting spirit he shrugs it off! Both men go down with stereo headbutts.

Ishii dives to make the tag to Rocky Romero…and Romero hops off the apron, leaving him high and dry! Takeshita attacks Ishii from behind. Rolling Germans, and a ripcord double team, following by a stacked up powerbomb gives the Don Callis Family the 1, 2, 3.

Winners: Konosuke Takeshita & Josh Alexander

*Post-match, Romero lifts Ishii to his feet…and we see Trent Beretta in a hoodie entering the ring!! Trent unloads on Ishii along with Rocky. The Don Callis Family return to the ring, Trent and Takeshita square up…and Trent stretches a hand out to Don Callis. Callis hands Trent the wrench! Rocky pulls Ishii to his feet, and Trent clocks Ishii in the back of the head with the wrench! You scumbag!

*Lexy Nair brings out Mercedes Mone backstage. Lexy congratulates her on advancing to the finals of the Owen. Puppet Mone is here! Puppet Mone assures Mone that things will be different this time. Mone warns Harley not to be a loser tonight. Mone wonders why she’s talking to a puppet.

Megan Bayne (w/ Penelope Ford) vs Rebecca Scott & Ashley Vox

The jobbers double dropkick Bayne to kick this off, but Bayne destroys them with a DOUBLE GERMAN SUPLEX. Powerbomb symphony connects. Running decapitator, and Bayne delivers the Fates’ Descent on Scott onto Vox to pin them both. 1, 2, 3.

Winner: Megan Bayne

*We see a video package for Anthony Bowens. He will use every tool to climb to the top and win gold. He is the 5 Tool Player. He’s got 5 tools, and 1 rule, ‘prove them wrong’. New direction for Bowens then, let’s see where that goes.

*Adam Cole makes his way to the ring for his TNT Championship Open Challenge. His challenger….the music of the Death Riders hits, and it’s Claudio Castagnoli!

[AEW TNT Championship Open Challenge] Adam Cole (c) vs Claudio Castagnoli

Chugs vs Swiss, Da Party implodes! Claudio threw a chair on his way to the ring, and it smacked Nigel hard in the knee by accident, Nigel seems a little pissed! Big boot from Claudio as he powers out of the corner. Claudio looks for a body slam but Cole crawls round into a sleeper and drops into a neckbreaker. Shining Wizard from Cole, 1, 2, no. Pump kick connects, and Claudio heads to the floor to recover. Cole follows suit, and Castagnoli attempts a running uppercut against the barricade, but Cole dodges it. Claudio with a back body drop on the edge of the barricade! Gorilla press slam from Claudio, tossing Cole out onto the concrete floor among the fans!

Back to the ring, a clothesline takes Cole down and Claudio applies a Half Nelson before throwing Cole back to the outside. Doc Samson checks on Cole who seems a little banged up. Cole makes it back into the ring just before the 10 count, and Claudio is there to meet him, raining right hands down on him. Pendulum backbreaker connects, with Claudio holding Cole across the knee, stretching him out. Cole works out of it and they trade strikes. Backslide, 1, 2, no. Castagnoli with a European uppercut in the corner, Cole counters with a superkick in the opposite buckles. Both men are down as Bryce Remsburg administers the 10 count.

Jawbreaker from Cole, backstabber connects, 1, 2, Claudio kicks out. Panama Sunrise countered, Claudio throws him overhead. Clothesline connects, and he looks for the Neutralizer but Cole counters, superkick! Cole with the neckbreaker on the knee, 1, 2, no. Panama Sunrise attempt, Cole jumps straight into the Giant Swing! 1, 2, no he rolls Cole into a crossface. Cole rolls him up for 2. Castagnoli climbs the buckles, dives into a superkick. 1, 2, no. Cole drops the kneepad, Castagnoli catches him though. Enziguri from Cole, POP UP UPPERCUT! 1, 2, NO. More uppercuts in the corner now as Cole struggles to pull himself up. More flurry of shots in the corner, and Bryce is getting hot at Claudio for not breaking the offense. Claudio sits Cole up top, superplex connects! Cole with a flash pin though, 1, 2, 3!!

Winner and STILL AEW TNT Champion: Adam Cole

*The Paragon come to celebrate wih Cole and help him backstage. And Claudio Castagnoli looks like he’s seething. He chases Nigel and Tony away and destroys the announce table, tossing it and kicking it around ringside. The rest of the Death Riders show up to restrain him.

*Lexy Nair is with Big Bill and Bryan Keith, wondering where they go from here. Bill says he’s disappointed in Chris Jericho, their leader, who walked out on them. Bill is getting angry. But Keith says this is not the time. They talked about this in private. Jericho said last week they are family, and that means something. If they’re family, Keith thinks they should handle it like family, in private. Bill understands that family is important to him, he gets that. But Bill doesn’t think they should live and die by the whims of Jericho. Either way, they need to crack some skulls in the ring. That’s what’s next for them.

La Faccion Ingobernable (Beast Mortos, Dralistico & Rush) vs KM, Rosario Grillo & LSG

LFI attack and it all spills to the floor immediately. Samoa Drop from Mortos. Dralistico with a seires of spin kicks, and Rush tags in with a big forearm shot. Dralistico hits a tope con hilo to take out the others on the floor. You mess with the bull? CHUGETHAHERNS!! Bull’s Horns on KM gets the 1, 2, 3.

Winners: La Faccion Ingobernable

*Renee Paquette catches up with Kevin Knight, who is chatting to Speedball Mike Bailey. Knight tries to talk about the Don Callis Family, but Ricochet interrupts and says they stole money out of Ricochet’s pocket. Ricochet reminds them they beat Mortos, not him. Some advice for them, you don’t want to offend the top brass. Take his advice before something bad happens. Knight says he respects Ricochet, he has a hot wife, but there is something Knight can do that Ricochet can’t…and he flicks his hair. Knight goes to take a shot at Ricochet, and Ricochet flinches. Bailey talks some sense into him and he walks away…as does Renee!

[ROH World Television Championship] Komander (c) vs Nick Wayne

Code of Honor is NOT adhered to as Wayne spits at Komander instead. Komander unloads on Wayne with kicks, hops and jumps around the ropes and nails a hurracanrana. Enziguri connects, Komander up top and walks the ropes, gets shoved to the outside but still hits a dropkick. Wayne to the ramp, and he pulls back on Komander over the top rope to slingshot him back in. We see Christian Cage watching backstage.

Nick sits Komander on the top, heads up but gets knocked back. Springboard attempt, Wayne shoves him to the outside.Komander is tossed into the barricade. Wayne chokes Komander over the middle rope, hits a leg drop and gets a 2 count from it. Kitchen sinks from Nick, until Komander gets an armdrag and a prawn hold for 2. Crossbody attempt, Komander counters into a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker, nice! Springboard kick to the back of the head and Wayne spills to the ramp. Tope con hilo on the ramp from Komander, who is now poised, takes a run up and hits a rebound moonsault for 2. Nick gets a victory roll for 2, sends Komander head first into the middle turnbuckle. Misses a spin kick, Komander hits a poisonrana for 2. Dragon suplex from Wayne, 1, 2, thrrrrrrr NO.Wayne’s World attempt is blocked with a tiger feint kick, Mexican Destroyer connects!! Step-up springboard moonsault to the floor connects and Komander is a house of fire. Back in the ring, Cielito is blocked as Wayne kicks him in the face. Fisherman’s Driver by Nick Wayne, the Prodigy Plex! 1, 2, 3!

Winner and NEW ROH TV Champion: Nick Wayne

*Hologram video package, who returns to action next week.

*Top Flight say they have a match next week against Cru, but not just any match. They want a fight. Tornado tag team match against Cru is signed for Collision, if they have the balls to show up. Cru do indeed show up and they all have to be broken up by security. We’re ready for the blowoff now so hopefully it delivers.

*Toni Storm makes her way to ringside to join Nigel and Tony for commentary.

Mercedes Mone & Harley Cameron vs Kris Statlander & Julia Hart

Toni asks what the bloody hell happened to the desk haha. Statlander and Mone begin this one, but Mone tags out to Harley early on. Harley grabs Puppet Mone from under the ring, and she tags her in! Puppet Mone gets thrown to Julia, who stomps on her on the apron. Nice satellite tijeras from Cameron, Statlander responds with a vertical suplex. Julia Hart in, walks the ropes for some Old School. Enziguri by Cameron, tag to Mone but she walks into a drop toe hold. Stat back in, fallaway slam on Mone. She goes to kick Mone on the apron, Mone tries to sweep the leg but Stat handstands to avoid it! All four ladies go at it, Stat and Mone hit a flurry of strikes on each other. Mone gets knocked down and Statlander mocks the CEO dance.

During commercial, Toni Storm says she’s made her 276th vagina joke, tremendous. Running knees from Mone on Hart in the ring, tag to Cameron. Back elbow gives Harley a 2 count. Mone and Stat now, double knees in the corner, and Mone delivers the Three Amigos, carries on for a fourth but Stat counters, only for Harley to come in to help but Stat manages to deliver a double suplex. Wait, it’s a DOUBLE THREE AMIGOS!! We see Jamie Hayter backstage applauding that one.

Mone gets Hart in the tree of woe. Blue Thunder Bomb from Stat, Meteora connects from Mone. STO by Hart, she climbs for the moonsault…but Mone gets the knees up! Statlander takes out Cameron, then totally botches a tombstone on Mone. Hart with a tarantula on Mone, tying her up in the ropes. Backbreaker from Statlander and she delivers a HAYTERADE to Cameron for the 1, 2, 3.

Winners: Kris Statlander & Julia Hart

*Toni Storm enters the ring to applaud Statlander as Collision goes off the air.

Results provided by 411mania.com