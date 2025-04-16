MJF Claims Credit as AEW Reaches Historic Milestone

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

AEW Dynamite will hit a major milestone with its April 16 episode, becoming the longest-running head-to-head competitor to WWE programming by surpassing WCW Monday Nitro’s 288-episode run. Since its debut in October 2019, Dynamite has now reached 289 episodes, cementing its place in wrestling history.

MJF, who has been a key figure throughout much of Dynamite’s history, took to X to mark the achievement, stating:

"Dynamite doesn’t get to 289 without me carrying the company solely on my back for all these years."

While WCW Nitro ultimately folded in 2001 and was bought by WWE, AEW Dynamite continues to grow, showing no signs of slowing down.

MJF currently finds himself vying for a spot in the Hurt Syndicate, though the faction has yet to be swayed. With unanimous approval required for entry, it is still unclear what more MJF must do to convince MVP, Bobby Lashley, and Shelton Benjamin.