WWE 2K25 Patch 1.08 Tackles Major Bugs Ahead of WrestleMania 41

2K has issued a significant new update for WWE 2K25, aiming to address a wave of technical issues that have affected players since the game's launch last month.

The development team at WWE Games and 2K confirmed on their official website that patch 1.08 is now live, bringing a host of improvements and fixes across several gameplay modes.

In General, players will see enhanced stability and performance throughout the game.

In Online modes, a number of long-standing issues have been resolved, including entrance music and dialogue not playing properly, incorrect ordering in Royal Rumble matches, and game session errors that occurred after back-to-back matches.

Universe Mode received significant attention, with fixes that address empty match cards being generated, improper usage of announce cash-ins, incorrect tracking of momentum, invisible Superstars during rivalry cutscenes, and issues with editing tag team division rankings.

In the Creation Suite, the patch corrects concerns around excessive parts being available during randomization, thumbnails not displaying properly for locked attire parts, persistent randomized part colors, incorrect motion assignments, and logo positioning in Create-a-Arena.

Gameplay fixes include correcting DIY titantron movies, persistent match options post-match, and an issue that prevented female cruiserweight Superstars from being selected for Money in the Bank matches.

Finally, in MyFaction, the update resolves problems with missing icons for various match modifiers and stipulations.

Looking ahead, fans can expect the first downloadable content (DLC) pack for WWE 2K25 to arrive later this year.