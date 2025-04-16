WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

Tony Khan Satisfied With AEW’s Nine PPV Schedule, Open to One More

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 16, 2025

Tony Khan Satisfied With AEW’s Nine PPV Schedule, Open to One More

AEW currently holds nine pay-per-view events annually, a notable expansion from the company’s original four when it was first established. Tony Khan believes that this number is ideal — but he is open to increasing it slightly.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Khan shared his thoughts on the importance of PPVs, stating they serve as the payoff to stories told each week on shows like AEW Dynamite.

“I think we’ve found the sweet spot,” Khan explained. “For now, nine is a great number.”

However, Khan admitted the company could add one more, raising the total to ten in the future. That would still be well below WWE’s current output of 17 “Premium Live Events” scheduled for this year.

AEW’s most recent PPV, AEW Dynasty, took place on April 6. The company will return to pay-per-view on May 25 with AEW Double or Nothing.

Tony Khan Reflects on WCW Nitro Legacy as AEW Surpasses Episode Milestone

Tony Khan honors WCW Monday Nitro's legacy, celebrating its influence on modern wrestling and marking AEW Dynamite's milestone surpassing Nitro's episode count.

— Ben Kerin Apr 16, 2025 01:44PM


#aew #tony khan

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Join WNS Discord

Follow WNS

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π