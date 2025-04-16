Tony Khan Satisfied With AEW’s Nine PPV Schedule, Open to One More

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

AEW currently holds nine pay-per-view events annually, a notable expansion from the company’s original four when it was first established. Tony Khan believes that this number is ideal — but he is open to increasing it slightly.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Khan shared his thoughts on the importance of PPVs, stating they serve as the payoff to stories told each week on shows like AEW Dynamite.

“I think we’ve found the sweet spot,” Khan explained. “For now, nine is a great number.”

However, Khan admitted the company could add one more, raising the total to ten in the future. That would still be well below WWE’s current output of 17 “Premium Live Events” scheduled for this year.

AEW’s most recent PPV, AEW Dynasty, took place on April 6. The company will return to pay-per-view on May 25 with AEW Double or Nothing.