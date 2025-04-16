Stephanie McMahon and “Stone Cold” Reunite in New Episode of Stephanie’s Places

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Episode four of Stephanie's Places has officially premiered on ESPN+.

The latest installment features WWE Hall of Famer “Stone Cold” Steve Austin as a special guest. In this episode, viewers are treated to more than just a traditional one-on-one conversation. Stephanie McMahon and Austin are seen stepping outside the interview space for a more hands-on experience, including a fun racing segment together that adds a unique dynamic to their interaction.

Episode 4 of ESPN Original Series Stephanie’s Places premieres today and is now available to stream on ESPN+.



In this week’s episode, Stephanie spends a day with Steve Austin at Broken Skull Ranch to learn about how he became ‘Stone Cold’ and life after the WWE. The two end their day with Stephanie experiencing Steve’s newest adventure: off-road racing.



Produced by Omaha Productions in partnership with ESPN and WWE, the 10-episode series follows WWE icon Stephanie McMahon as she explores the pockets of America that helped shape the journeys of some of the most famous names in WWE history.



New episodes debut Wednesdays on ESPN+ and will also be available to stream on Hulu and Disney+ for Disney Bundle Trio subscribers.