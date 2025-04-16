Sol Ruca Captures First WWE Title With Speed Championship Win

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Sol Ruca is the new WWE Speed Women’s Champion after defeating Candice LeRae in a match taped last Friday during SmackDown in Seattle. This marks Ruca’s first title win in her professional wrestling career.

LeRae, the inaugural champion, had successfully retained the title in timed draws against Natalya and Zoey Stark before falling to Ruca. In the closing moments of her title defense, LeRae tried to get disqualified by using the belt, but the referee intervened. Ruca then landed the Sol Snatcher with under a minute remaining to secure the win.

Ruca now heads into NXT Stand & Deliver this Saturday with the chance to become a double champion. She will compete in a ladder match for the vacant NXT Women’s North American Championship.

Meanwhile, a tournament to determine the next challenger for Dragon Lee’s Men’s WWE Speed Championship begins Friday with Alex Shelley vs. Wes Lee airing on X/Twitter.