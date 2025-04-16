WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Sol Ruca Captures First WWE Title With Speed Championship Win

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 16, 2025

Sol Ruca is the new WWE Speed Women’s Champion after defeating Candice LeRae in a match taped last Friday during SmackDown in Seattle. This marks Ruca’s first title win in her professional wrestling career.

LeRae, the inaugural champion, had successfully retained the title in timed draws against Natalya and Zoey Stark before falling to Ruca. In the closing moments of her title defense, LeRae tried to get disqualified by using the belt, but the referee intervened. Ruca then landed the Sol Snatcher with under a minute remaining to secure the win.

Ruca now heads into NXT Stand & Deliver this Saturday with the chance to become a double champion. She will compete in a ladder match for the vacant NXT Women’s North American Championship.

Meanwhile, a tournament to determine the next challenger for Dragon Lee’s Men’s WWE Speed Championship begins Friday with Alex Shelley vs. Wes Lee airing on X/Twitter.


