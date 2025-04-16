WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Set to Make Mexican Debut with Grand Slam Special in June

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 16, 2025

All Elite Wrestling is officially heading south of the border with its first-ever event in Mexico, as AEW Grand Slam: Mexico is set to take place on Wednesday, June 18. This historic event will be broadcast as a special edition of AEW Dynamite live from Arena México in Mexico City, one of the most iconic wrestling venues in the world.

In partnership with CMLL, AEW promises a thrilling night of action featuring stars from both promotions. The show will be broadcast live on TBS and stream on Max in the United States, while fans in Mexico can catch the action on Fox Sports Mexico.

Tickets for this landmark event go on sale Saturday, April 26 at 10 AM local time, available through AEWTix.com and Ticketmaster.com.mx.

Additional details, including talent line-ups and special appearances, are expected to be announced in the coming weeks. Fans who want to stay up to date can register to become an AEW Insider by visiting allelitewrestling.com/aew-insider.

 


