LA Knight Declares World Title Run Is Inevitable, With or Without WWE Backing

LA Knight recently opened up during an interview with Gorilla Position, where he confidently stated that he envisions himself as a future World Champion in WWE—regardless of whether the company’s decision-makers agree with him or not. According to Knight, the path to the top might not be traditional, but he is unwavering in his belief that a world title run is inevitable.

“I do not see how it is not going to happen,” Knight said, expressing his firm belief in his own trajectory within WWE.

When asked if those in power within the company share his view, Knight gave a candid response:

“I don’t care if they do. I’m sure they didn’t believe I would have gotten to where I got, and that’s not a knock at them. People see what they see. The company is going to have an agenda and you’re not always going to be part of it. For me, okay, I can’t worry about that. I gotta do what I gotta do in the sense of, just keep pushing. If I have 30 seconds, it’s going to be the best damn 30 seconds I can give. 60 seconds, 90 seconds, whatever it is. It’s little bits of time they were giving me, when it was me and Bray Wyatt or just me floating off by myself doing nothing for months, and months, and months, after Bray Wyatt. It was just, ‘Okay, I’m going to make the damn best out of every single little bit that I got.’ At that point, it was forcing the hand. When you ask about, ‘Does the company see this?’ I don’t know and I don’t care. Would it be nice if they did, would it make things a lot easier if they did? Yeah, it’d make things a hell of a lot easier, but I can’t worry about that. I don’t think I’ve ever been anybody’s guy. I don’t feel like I’m anybody’s guy. If I am somebody’s guy, it’s a surprise to me. For me, I can’t worry about that or think about that, I just gotta keep doing me. I think there is a world title run in my future. Whether they think it or anybody else thinks it, it doesn’t make a difference to me. At some point, it’s probably going to happen.”

Knight’s comments reflect a relentless mentality built on making the most of whatever opportunity he is given—even if that means seizing just seconds of screen time to make an impact. Whether in a feud with Bray Wyatt or lost in the shuffle after that program ended, he made it his mission to stay visible and unforgettable.

While he admitted that being embraced by the higher-ups would make things smoother, it is not something he depends on. In his eyes, success is earned through persistence, not favoritism. And with his momentum continuing to build, LA Knight believes it is only a matter of time before he reaches the top of the mountain.