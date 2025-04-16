WWE WrestleMania Brings 180,000 Visitors and Major Events to Las Vegas

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

WrestleMania is set to make a monumental impact on Las Vegas this weekend, drawing in an anticipated 180,000 visitors for what is considered WWE’s biggest annual spectacle. The city is bracing for a surge in tourism as Allegiant Stadium plays host to the main events across Saturday and Sunday, with a high-profile headline bout featuring Cody Rhodes facing off against John Cena.

In addition to the marquee matchups, WWE is bringing a packed schedule of programming to the city. This includes Friday Night SmackDown, NXT Stand & Deliver, and Monday Night Raw—all taking place at the T-Mobile Arena. Fans can also look forward to a five-day immersive fan festival experience hosted at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

According to projections from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, more than 144,000 hotel room nights are expected to be booked as part of the weeklong festivities. To celebrate the occasion, themed WrestleMania displays have been unveiled across some of the city’s most iconic landmarks, all made possible by a $5 million sponsorship deal.

Officials have confirmed that WrestleMania now ranks among the most significant tourism weekends for Las Vegas in 2025, standing shoulder-to-shoulder with major global events such as Formula One and the Super Bowl. For those still hoping to attend, tickets remain available, with limited-view seating beginning at $140.