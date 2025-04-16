Tonight's AEW Dynamite Makes Turner Sports History with Spring BreakThru Special in Boston

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

AEW Dynamite: Spring BreakThru comes to viewers live tonight from the MGM Music Hall in Boston, Massachusetts, airing at 8/7c on TBS and Max. This episode marks a major milestone for All Elite Wrestling, becoming the longest-running weekly prime-time wrestling series in the history of Turner Sports.

The event serves as a pivotal moment in what is shaping up to be a loaded week for AEW. With AEW Collision: Spring BreakThru scheduled for Saturday, April 19, Dynamite sets the tone for what promises to be an action-packed road to Double or Nothing 2025—one of the most highly anticipated pay-per-view events of the year.

On tonight’s card, the AEW World Trios Championship will be on the line as the Death Riders take on The Opps. With Jon Moxley stepping in for the injured PAC, his involvement could be a deciding factor in the match and may significantly influence the trajectory of the Trios division.

The AEW World Tag Team Championships will also be defended as The Hurt Syndicate squares off against The Gates of Agony. This title bout stems from a direct challenge by The Gates of Agony, intensifying the growing tension in the tag team ranks.

In Owen Hart Cup tournament action, two major semi-final matches are scheduled. Mercedes Moné is set to clash with Athena in what is expected to be a show-stealing encounter, as both women bring experience, skill, and momentum into the ring. On the men's side, Will Ospreay will reignite his rivalry with Konosuke Takeshita. Their previous battles have been lauded, and this rematch carries massive stakes that could propel the winner into the world title picture.

Additionally, Hangman Page will compete in an Owen Hart Cup quarter-final match against a mystery Wild Card opponent. With so much on the line in the tournament, the outcome of this match could dramatically shape the future landscape of AEW.