Moose Issues Open Challenge to Vegas High-Flyers Ahead of TNA Unbreakable

Moose is putting the high-flyers of Las Vegas on notice.

The reigning TNA X-Division Champion has issued an open challenge ahead of TNA Wrestling's upcoming special event in Las Vegas, Nevada. Taking to social media on Tuesday evening, the dominant champion and member of The System declared that he is seeking an opponent for this week’s show.

“TNA [is] giving whoever claims they are the best high-flyer in Vegas an opportunity of a lifetime,” Moose wrote alongside a promo video.

In the clip, the champion laid out the stakes, announcing that if he is defeated by pin fall, submission, count out, or any other means, the victorious challenger will earn a future shot at the X-Division Championship.

The match will take place during TNA Unbreakable 2025, which is scheduled for Thursday night, April 17, in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event is set to stream live on TNA+.