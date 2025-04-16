Seth Rollins Defends Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton’s Unscripted SmackDown Promo

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

The tension between Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton has been the talk of the town following their unscripted promo on the April 4 episode of SmackDown. While the moment sparked backstage criticism, Seth Rollins is one of the few who believes it might have been exactly what their storyline needed.

During an appearance on Outta Pocket with RGIII, Rollins shared his perspective on the heated exchange between Flair and Stratton. Despite the backlash, he sees it as a positive for their WrestleMania 41 build.

“Gosh, that’s a tough one, because I do have some opinions about it. But there’s sort of—how do I say this—I think no matter what, it’s a collaboration. In my opinion, it should always be a collaboration.”

Rollins emphasized that working with someone you dislike is part of the business, but respect and communication are essential. He believes that while the segment got personal, it generated the exact kind of buzz a WrestleMania program needs.

“So in my opinion, what happened on—what was it—last Friday, I guess, was the best thing that could’ve happened for their story. One thousand percent. Because we’re on this podcast talking about it right now. And had it not happened, we wouldn’t even be thinking about it at all.”

He acknowledged the unpredictability of whether Flair and Stratton can move forward professionally but hinted that as long as they understand the boundaries, the match will benefit from the attention.

“There’s always an understanding of what lines to cross. And look, if you’re going to break that agreement, then you need to be prepared for what comes back at you. And I’ll just leave it at that.”

Backstage sources described the situation as chaotic, with some accusing Flair of starting the trouble, while others pointed fingers at Stratton for pushing things too far. Reportedly, things took a turn when Charlotte mocked Tiffany’s voice, making the promo feel uncomfortable and unplanned.