WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

Jim Ross: Cody Rhodes Should Retain Against John Cena At WrestleMania 41

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 16, 2025

Jim Ross: Cody Rhodes Should Retain Against John Cena At WrestleMania 41

Jim Ross recently opened up on the latest episode of his Grilling JR podcast, sharing his thoughts on rising talent Mike Bailey and offering a prediction for a potential WrestleMania showdown between Cody Rhodes and John Cena.

When discussing Mike Bailey, Ross had praise for the IMPACT star but did not shy away from noting his smaller stature. “I like Speedball. He showed up at catering a couple of weeks ago… he’s a talented kid. He’s just not very big. He’s not got a lot of size to him. If that matters, it may not matter a damn bit. And if it doesn’t matter a damn bit, then why did I bring it up? But he’s a talented kid, no doubt about that.”

As for the hypothetical high-stakes encounter between Cena and Rhodes at WrestleMania, Ross leaned toward the reigning champion. “My smart money will be on Cody. I think Cena will scare the hell out of us about winning the title again, but I don’t think it’ll happen. But I think they’ll have a great match. Those guys have great style. They’re just positive comparisons. And I am a big, big fan of both of their works. And I just don’t see a title change. I see Cody retaining the title and having a hell of a match. Cody’s a talented kid. He’s had a great run. There’s no reason to end it now, in my opinion, so that’s how I look at that deal.”

Source: 411Mania for transcription
#wwe #jim ross #wrestlemania #cody rhodes #john cena

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Join WNS Discord

Follow WNS

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π