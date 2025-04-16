Jim Ross: Cody Rhodes Should Retain Against John Cena At WrestleMania 41

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Jim Ross recently opened up on the latest episode of his Grilling JR podcast, sharing his thoughts on rising talent Mike Bailey and offering a prediction for a potential WrestleMania showdown between Cody Rhodes and John Cena.

When discussing Mike Bailey, Ross had praise for the IMPACT star but did not shy away from noting his smaller stature. “I like Speedball. He showed up at catering a couple of weeks ago… he’s a talented kid. He’s just not very big. He’s not got a lot of size to him. If that matters, it may not matter a damn bit. And if it doesn’t matter a damn bit, then why did I bring it up? But he’s a talented kid, no doubt about that.”

As for the hypothetical high-stakes encounter between Cena and Rhodes at WrestleMania, Ross leaned toward the reigning champion. “My smart money will be on Cody. I think Cena will scare the hell out of us about winning the title again, but I don’t think it’ll happen. But I think they’ll have a great match. Those guys have great style. They’re just positive comparisons. And I am a big, big fan of both of their works. And I just don’t see a title change. I see Cody retaining the title and having a hell of a match. Cody’s a talented kid. He’s had a great run. There’s no reason to end it now, in my opinion, so that’s how I look at that deal.”