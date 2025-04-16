Seth Rollins Explains What It Would Take to Forgive Hulk Hogan

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Seth Rollins has never shied away from speaking his mind, especially when it comes to other wrestlers—whether offering praise or calling someone out. One person who has consistently found himself on the receiving end of Rollins’ blunt assessments is WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan. Over the years, Rollins has been clear about his issues with Hogan, but in a recent interview, he opened up about what it would take to move past their rift.

During an appearance on Outta Pocket with RGIII, Rollins was asked directly: what would need to happen for him to forgive Hogan and be on good terms? His answer was layered. Rollins admitted that Hogan has always treated him well on a personal level. In fact, he grew up a fan of the wrestling icon. But admiration from childhood and friendly interactions are not enough to excuse what Rollins views as deeper problems.

“Hogan’s always been great to me,” Rollins acknowledged. “He was a guy I was a fan of growing up, and he’s always been personally good to me.” But that was only the beginning of his thoughts.

He made it clear that he is not blind to Hogan’s past actions or the controversy surrounding him. “I’m not stupid. I see everything that’s out there,” Rollins said, before diving into what he believes is at the core of their disconnect.

According to Rollins, Hogan’s downfall lies in his ego. “He’s someone who, I think, is a victim of his own ego a little bit,” he explained. “He just doesn’t understand how what he does affects the people around him.”

Rollins described Hogan as someone who lives in a bubble of his own making—a space where he views the world through a lens that shields him from accountability. “He’s shaped his worldview that way. That’s just how he’s going to see things,” he said, suggesting that unless that perspective changes, the divide between them will remain.

But the core of Rollins’ stance revolves around respect—not just for him, but for everyone. He drew a firm line in the sand. “If you’re not a good person, and it’s not in your moral ethic to treat everyone with the same respect regardless of what they do or where they come from or the color of their skin—then I got no time for you.”

Rollins stressed that while he appreciates what Hogan has done for the wrestling industry, that legacy does not excuse character flaws. “I’ve got respect for everything he’s done for my business. I appreciate that. But as a person, we’re probably not going to hang out, dude. That just is what it is.”

The question remains: could anything change Rollins’ view?

Rollins said it would take deep, personal growth on Hogan’s part. He is not sure whether Hogan still holds onto the same beliefs he was criticized for or if he simply failed to own up to them. “Maybe it’s both,” Rollins offered. “But you put those two things together and, man, you’ve kind of dug your own grave.”

The former WWE World Champion outlined what he believes Hogan should do if he wants to earn back respect—from both him and the fans. “First of all, you’ve got to change the way you think,” he said, making it clear that Hogan’s past language was not just offensive—it revealed his mindset.

“You used the kind of language that he used, in the way he used it—it’s just not acceptable. And to me, that reflects your mindset,” Rollins said. “So you need to look at yourself in the mirror and realize that’s not okay.”

He continued, emphasizing the importance of unlearning harmful behaviors. “Is this learned behavior? Likely it is. Why did I learn this? I need to unlearn this.”

Rollins also challenged Hogan to consider how he is perceived, even if he believes he has changed. “If I’m saying that I don’t [feel that way], then why do people still think I’m this person? You need to understand those are valid criticisms, and you need to give validity to that.”

And then, most importantly, comes the apology. Not a PR-crafted one, but a sincere and meaningful effort. “Profoundly apologize,” Rollins said. “If that’s something you feel you should do. And if you don’t, then I ain’t got time for you—and the people who boo you when you come out to the arenas, they don’t got time for you either.”

Despite everything, Rollins does not believe Hogan is beyond redemption. In fact, he hopes the veteran can find a way forward—not just for himself, but for the business he helped build.

“I just wish he would look in the mirror and say, ‘Dude, I screwed up. That’s not who I am. That’s not who I want to be. And I apologize for that. I hope you guys can accept my apology, and I’m trying to do better every day.’”

Rollins believes that kind of honesty and vulnerability could go a long way. “It might go a long way in helping him build relationships with people like me,” he said. “Who are like, ‘H, I ain’t got time for you right now, man.’”

For Rollins, it is not about holding a grudge—it is about accountability. And if Hogan ever takes that step, there just might be room for reconciliation.