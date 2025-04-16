Roxanne Perez Set for Big Main Roster Role Following WrestleMania 41

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Roxanne Perez, who turned heads with a standout showing during the Women’s Royal Rumble, is reportedly in line for a significant push following WrestleMania.

Entering the match at number 3, Perez lasted over 67 minutes in the ring, setting a new endurance record before being the final elimination at the hands of Charlotte Flair. Her impressive performance sparked speculation that she had officially joined the main roster, particularly after her appearance in the Elimination Chamber match and a teased feud with Bayley.

Despite those signs, Perez's official brand placement remains unclear, and she has continued to appear across both NXT and the main roster. Most recently, she has been slated for a pre-show match at NXT Stand & Deliver, rather than a featured slot on either that event's main card or WrestleMania itself.

Although her immediate trajectory may seem uncertain, a post-WrestleMania spotlight appears likely. WrestleVotes, speaking on the Sportskeeda Q and A podcast, offered a strong indication of what is to come for “The Prodigy”:

“Totally agree. I do believe she’s part of the main roster post-WrestleMania. I think she’s gonna get a good spot too when she’s officially on either Raw or SmackDown.”