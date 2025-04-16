Ricky Saints Fires Back at Ethan Page Ahead of NXT North American Title Match

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

At WWE NXT Stand & Deliver, Ricky Saints is set to defend his NXT North American Championship against former AEW star Ethan Page. Page earned his opportunity on the April 15 edition of WWE NXT after triumphing in a high-stakes fatal four-way match against Wes Lee, Eddy Thorpe, and Lexis King—another alum of All Elite Wrestling.

Following the match, Saints addressed his upcoming title defense in a WWE NXT Digital Exclusive. Despite acknowledging his shared past with Page, he was quick to issue a firm warning that his opponent must not take him lightly heading into the event.

“You have seemingly forgotten since you’ve been here that I am not a man that should be underestimated. In fact, I am every bit of the man I say I am.”

Saints did not hold back in his assessment of Page, stating that his challenger “falls short in every single category of your life,” and went on to describe that shortcoming as being “the story of All Ego Ethan Page.” As the promo continued, Saints reinforced the gravity of the moment while offering a bold prediction for the match outcome.

“I am leaving Las Vegas still the NXT North American Champion and you Ethan Page will be left with you, and your massive ego.”