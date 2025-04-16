Tetsuya Naito to Exit NJPW Following Wrestling Dontaku Tour

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

One of New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s most celebrated names is officially set to part ways with the company.

NJPW confirmed on Wednesday that it had been unable to reach an agreement with Tetsuya Naito on a new contract. As a result, Naito will depart following the conclusion of the Wrestling Dontaku tour on May 4 in Fukuoka. Until then, he will continue making appearances as scheduled.

“In recent weeks, conversations have been ongoing between New Japan Pro-Wrestling and Tetsuya Naito regarding Naito’s future wrestling activities. As a result of those conversations, both parties have mutually agreed not to renew Naito’s contract with NJPW,” read the official statement on NJPW’s website. “Both parties have arrived at this decision after careful consideration and lengthy conversation. Naito’s contract ends on the best possible terms with NJPW, which joins fans in wishing Naito’s further success in any and all future endeavours.”

The announcement marks the end of an era for the Los Ingobernables de Japon leader, whose career with NJPW began in 2005. He initially struggled to gain fan support as a top star, even being voted out of the Wrestle Kingdom 8 main event in 2014. However, a transformative excursion to CMLL and the creation of Los Ingobernables de Japon helped revitalize his persona. Naito became one of NJPW’s most popular and accomplished figures, winning the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship twice, the IWGP Heavyweight Championship three times, and the IWGP Intercontinental Championship six times. He was inducted into the Wrestling Observer Hall of Fame in 2022.

In addition to Naito’s departure, NJPW also confirmed that BUSHI, another founding member of Los Ingobernables de Japon, will be leaving the company after May 4. BUSHI has been part of NJPW since 2012.