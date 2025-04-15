WWE NXT Results - April 15, 2025

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Tonight on NXT - Hank & Tank, Tyson Dupont & Tyriek Igwe, Yoshiki Inamura & Josh Briggs, No Quarter Catch Crew (Myles Borne & Tavion Heights) and The Culling (Niko Vance & Brooks Jensen compete in a No 1 Contender Gauntlet Match for the NXT Tag Team Championship, more qualifying matches for the NXT Women's North American Championship Ladder Match, The NXT North American Championship No 1 Contender is determined when Lexis King, Eddy Thorpe, Ethan Page and Wes Lee collide and more!

Check back for live results!

The show opens with our first match.

Match 1 - NXT North American Championship Fatal Fourway No 1 Contender's Match: Lexis King -vs- Eddy Thorpe -vs- Wes Lee -vs- Ethan Page

Ricky Saints is on commentary for this match. All four men attack each other off the bat. Lee and King go at it and King walks over Lee. Thorpe and Page get on their feet and King is pummelled by Lee, Page and Thorpe. Thorpe and Page go at it and Lee is suplexed by Thorpe. Thorpe takes down King and covers for two and Page breaks the pin. Lee now attacks Thorpe and then goes after Page. King tries to shoulder check all three of his opponents and misses. Lee and Thorpe go at it in the ring and Page sends Thorpe and Lee outside the ring. Page gets Lee in the ring and covers for a near fall. Page punches King and climbs the ropes. Thorpe runs to them and King is looking to get superplexed by both Thorpe and Page. Lee crawls between them and slams down Page and Thorpe who superplex King. Lee hits a shooting star on Page and Thorpe breaks the pin. Thorpe and Lee exchange punches in the middle of the ring and Page grabs Thorpe from behind. Page, Thorpe and King are all outside the ring and Lee suicide dives on to King. Page pushes Thorpe into Saints and Saints gets in Page's face. Saints is kicked out of the ringside area and Page gloats while this happens and we get our first commercial.

Back from break, Lee kicks King in the corner and covers for two. Lee punches King in the middle of the ring and then slaps him in a headlock. King tries to power out of the hold - Page runs in and puts Lee in a headlock. Thorpe runs in and locks Page in a headlock. King hits a stunner and stuns everyone and lays out all the competitors. Lee and King are back on their feet and start punching each other. Page kicks them and then slams Lee onto King. King is thrown into Thorpe and Page goes for Ego's Edge and misses. King tries for Coronation but Page puts him in a Boston Crab. Thorpe pulls Lee out of the ring and puts King in a crossface while he's in a Boston Crab. Lee runs in and adds an arm bar submission on King. Thorpe breaks the holds and gets on the top rope. King knocks Thorpe off the top rope and Page comes from behind and gets King on his shoulders. Lee hits a Whisper in the Wind on King knocking him down and knocking everyone down. Lee and Page cover King and Thorpe and they both kick out. Page and Lee start with punches in the middle of the ring. Lee kicks Page down and gets on the top rope, King knocks down Lee and splashes onto Page and Thorpe elbows on to them. Lee meteora's onto Thorpe. King hits Coronation. Page hits The Twisted Grin on King and gets the win.

Winner: Ethan Page

After the match, Page gets on the mic and tells Saints he's out to get him. Saints runs out from the crowd and spears Page in the ring.

A video package for Jordynne Grace plays highlighting her career from her days in the Indies and what she's gone through to get to where she is.

Zaria and Sol Ruca talk backstage with the women's roster. Kelani Jordan and Izzi Dame approach them and they all talk about how they'll win the ladder match at Stand and Deliver.

Match 2 - NXT Women's North American Championship Ladder Match Qualifier: Tatum Paxley w/Gigi Dolin -vs- Lola Vice

We get the bell and Paxley rolls up Vice for a one count. Paxley gets Vice in a waist lock and Vice gets Paxley on the mat in a waistlock. Paxley powers out and rolls up Vice again and Vice counters and places Paxley in a submission. Paxley kicks Vice and punches her in the gut. Paxley puts Vice in an arm bar and Vice counters and gets Paxley in a triangle submission but it's broken up. Vice slams Paxley down onto the mat and then slams her down again and the action spills outside. Dolin gets in Vice's face and Paxley hides under the ring. Paxley pulls Vice shoulder first into the ring and we get a commercial.

We come back from commercial break, Vice hits Three Amigos on Paxley and covers for a near fall. Vice gets rolled up for a two count and she comes back and kicks down Paxley. Paxley is placed in another submission hold and Paxley breaks the hold running back first into the turnbuckles. Vice locks Paxley in a headscissor submission and Paxley powerbombs Vice to break the hold. Paxley takes down Vice several times and hits a neck breaker. Paxley slams into Vice and Vice knees Paxley down. Vice kicks Paxley and hits a series of kicks in a kicking combo. Vice hits a hip check on Paxley in the corner and covers for two. Paxley rolls up Vice for a two count. Paxley slams into Vice in the corner again and Paxley puts Vice on the top rope. Paxley climbs the ropes and superplexes Vice from the middle rope and covers for a near fall. Vice puts Paxley in a sleeperhold but Paxley counters to a pin and the hold is broken. Vice superkicks Paxley and then hits her with a back fist and Vice gets the win.

Winner: Lola Vice

A video interview from Giulia is played. She talks about how she had to watch Stephanie Vaquer celebrate being a double champion and she waited for her rematch but Vaquer didn't give her one. She talks about how Jordynne Grace and Jaida Parker are just obstacles to Vaquer. She says she'll leave as the NXT Women's Champion.

Trick Williams is shown arriving at the Performance Center.

Ava is backstage with Jazmyn Nyx, Fallon Henley, Jacy Jayne, Jakara Jackson, Lash Legend, Gigi Dolin, Tatum Paxley and she tells them there will be a triple threat tag team match where the winners will get a WWE Women's Tag Title shot. Roxanne Perez takes issue with this and Ava tells her to find a partner and she'll make it a Fatal Four Way Match.

Match 3 - No 1 Contender Gauntlet Match: Tyriek Igwe & Tyson Dupont w/Wes Lee -vs- Hank & Tank -vs- No Quarter Catch Crew (Myles Borne & Tavion Heights) -vs- The Culling (Niko Vance & Brooks Jensen) -vs- Yokishi Inamura & Josh Briggs

Hank & Tank and Tyson Dupont and Tyriek Igwe are the first teams out. Tank and Dupont start the match and Tank is taken down and splashed. Igwe is tagged in and Hank is double teamed. Tank is almost pinned and Hank is tagged in and he takes down Igwe. Igwe is squished and double teamed and pinned.

Tyson Dupont & Tyriek Igwe have been eliminated

The Culling (Niko Vance & Brooks Jensen) comes out next and Vance and Hank go at it. Jensen is tagged in and Hank is assaulted in the corner. Hank is tagged in and all four men are in the ring. Hank and Tank splash Vance and Jensen a few times and then squish Vance. Jensen is splashed and covered and we cut to commercial.

Back from commercial break, Hank is flattened by Vance outside the ring. Back in the ring, Vance kicks Hank several times. Vance slams Hank into the turnbuckle and kicks him against the ropes. Jensen is tagged in and Hank gets punched a few times and knocked down. Jensen covers Hank for a two count. Hank is elbowed in the face and knocked down with an elbow. Jensen covers for two and puts Hank in a headlock. Hank elbows out of the hold and rolls up Jensen for a two count. Fraxiom watches this match from backstage and Vance is tagged in. Hank punches Vance and Vance slams him down. Hank clotheslines Vance and Vance gets up and puts Hank in an ankle lock. Tank is tagged in but the official doesn't see it. Hank gets double teamed and Vance covers for a near fall. Jensen and Tank are tagged in. Tank takes out both Jensen and Vance. Hank covers Jensen but Vance breaks the pin. Jensen tries to roll up Tank but he kicks out. Vance is tagged in and Tank counters a top rope spot and covers Jensen for thew win.

Niko Vance & Brooks Jensen have been eliminated

No Quarter Catch Crew (Tavion Heights & Myles Borne) are out next and attack Hank and Tank. Heights makes quick work of Tank and tags in Borne. Borne takes down Hank and tags Heights who covers Tank for a two count. Heights has Tank in a headlock and he breaks free and both men tag out. Hank punches Borne and sends him to the mat. Jensen splashes Borne and hits a bulldog. Hank runs around the ring and takes out Heights and then squishes Heights outside the ring and then Borne splashes out onto Hank and Tank and we get another commercial break.

Back from commercial break, Hank is double teamed and Borne covers for two. Borne knees Hank and punches him in the corner. Hank rolls up Borne for a near fall and Borne comes back with kicks to Hank. Borne punches Hank down to the mat and kicks him while he's down. Hank tries to fight back with punches but Borne keeps punching him. Tank and Heights are tagged in and they both unleash punches on each other. Heights clotheslines Tank and Tank fires back and slams Heights and Heights slams Tank. Tank is taken down with clotheslines and covered for two. Hank is sent outside the ring and Tank is almost double teamed until Hank stops it and Tank rolls up Heights for the win.

Tavion Heights and Myles Borne have been eliminated

Yokishi Inamura and Josh Briggs come out next and Inamura beats on Hank, tries for a pin and tags in Briggs. Briggs kicks Hank and then slams him down and splashes Hank and covers for two. Fraxiom still watches from backstage and Inamura is tagged in. Inamura chops the life out of Hank in the corner and tags in Briggs who boots Hank in the head. Inamura comes in and Hank is double teamed and covered and Tank breaks the pinning attempt. Inamura runs in and chops Tank and Hank is double teamed, but Hank rolls up Briggs and gets the win.

Winners: Hank & Tank

Kali Armstrong is backstage with Stevie Turner - Turner gives her props and she leaves. Turner talks to Robert Stone and Ava about the final woman in the qualifier and Ava says it's a surprise.

The NXT Spotlight is on Jaida Parker. She talks about how she's a home grown talent and how she can hang with the boys and she can hang with anybody. She talks none of the women on the roster wanting her to succeed and she will. She talks about her support systems and she talks about life making her hard and how she needs no friends.

We cut to the parking lot and the D'Angelo Family is there without Tony D'Angelo and they're getting ready to take on The Dark State in the parking lot. The fight spills into the arena backstage and we see Stacks and Crusafino fighting The Dark State. Crusafino is slammed onto the hood of a car and Stack is thrown into a garage door. Tony D'Angelo drives up and takes out Dark State with a crowbar as the cops show up. Tony gets pissed at Stacks for orchestrating this. He tells Stacks he needs to listen and Tony was handling business the way it should. Tony tells them they'll take care of Dark State at Stand and Deliver and tells Stacks to never go over his head again and they hug it out.

Kelly Kincaid talks to Hank & Tank backstage and they talk about getting the win and getting a chance to battle for the Tag Titles at Stand and Deliver. They also talk about finding themselves and not trying to be another tag team. Fraxiom comes by an congratulate them and tell them they won the gauntlet for nothing as Fraxiom will win.

Roxanne Perez is backstage with Robert Stone, Stevie Turner and Ava. Perez says she'll be her own tag partner. Cora Jade walks in and asks Perez if she wants the spot bad enough to say sorry.

Andre Chase is backstage with Uriah Connors and Kale Dixon and Chase talks about being afraid of ruining their lives. Thea Hail comes by and says Chase didn't ruin her life and she's going to qualify and win at Stand and Deliver.

Match 4 - NXT Women's North American Championship Ladder Match Qualifier: Karmen Petrovic w/Ashante "Thee" Adonis -vs- Thea Hail

We get the bell and Petrovic goes to kick Hail but is rolled up for a one count. Hail tries for another roll up but Petrovic kicks out. Petrovic is armdragged a couples times and then slammed in the corner. Hail suplexes Petrovic and Petrovic punches Hail and takes her down with a clothesline. Petrovic takes down Hail and covers for two. Petrovic punches out Hail and kicks her several times. Hail headbutts Petrovic and slams her down and hits a basement clothesline on Petrovic. Petrovic is slammed down and Hail somersaults onto Petrovic and then splashes on her off the middle rope. Hail hits a double underhook driver and makes Petrovic tap from a Kimura lock.

Winner: Thea Hail

After the match, Izzi Dame, Lola Vice, Sol Ruca, Zaria and Kelani Jordan stand in the crowd in separate corners and stare at Thea Hail celebrating in the ring.

Trick Williams comes out to the ring. Williams gets on the mic and says he's been doing a whole lot of thinking about who he is. He talks about being compared to Carmelo Hayes. He says you either die a hero or live long enough to become the villain. He says he's still alive and on Saturday he's taking his crown from Oba Femi. Femi's music hits and he makes his way out to respond to Williams. Femi says it's funny that Williams acts like he's still the man around here but he's just a broken record and no one is singing along because Williams is the only one whooping that Trick. He has some advice for Williams and tells him the spotlight is leaving Williams and after Saturday it'll be the last time Williams will be in the spotlight. Williams tells Femi he let Femi have the belt and will be taking it back. Je'Von Evans comes out and tells Williams to shut up. Evans says he was right about Williams and his incessant whining. He tells Williams he's dismissed because Evans wants to talk about Femi. He tells Femi real recognizes real and that Femi has been a champ for a lot of his career but then mentions how he's dropped Femi two times now. He tells Femi that Femi acts like NXT revolves around him but Evans says he likes the false reality Femi is living in. Femi pokes fun at Evans being 20 years old and his phenomenal rookie year. He tells Evans he may be the future but Femi is the present. Femi is the top dog and Evans is a child. Williams interrupts and says he should be the topic of conversation. Evans says he'll run circles around them and Williams and Femi throw Evans out of the ring and start punching each other. Evans hits a springboard cutter and drops both Williams and Femi and poses in the ring with the belt as the show goes off the air.