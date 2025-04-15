Nathan Frazer Denies Turning on Axiom Amid Fraxiom Split Tease

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Fraxiom continue to play with the idea of tension within their team, including the possibility of Nathan Frazer turning heel.

After Seth Rollins recreated his infamous chair attack on Roman Reigns during Raw, a fan suggested that Frazer — a protégé of Rollins — could one day do the same to Axiom.

Frazer quickly shot down the idea, replying to the post with a simple, “...nope.” Axiom then chimed in with, “My spider sense would never allow it.” Frazer followed up with a playful tease: “I mean I could if I wanted to but obviously would never.”

The two became a team following a hard-fought rivalry, and while they have built success together, hints of underlying friction have never fully disappeared. Still, they have reigned as champions for over a year, only briefly losing the titles to Chase U for 19 days last August before regaining them.

With WrestleMania season in full swing and the WWE Draft expected in May, speculation continues to grow over whether Fraxiom could be headed to the main roster soon.

Before that happens, they will defend their NXT Tag Team Titles at Stand & Deliver during WrestleMania weekend. Their challengers will be determined in a #1 contenders’ gauntlet match on tonight’s WWE NXT.