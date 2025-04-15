Liv Morgan Reveals Celebs Are Sliding Into Her DMs – But Stands by Dominik

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio recently appeared as guests on the latest episode of Hot Ones Versus, where they went head-to-head in a fiery and hilarious showdown that tested their truth-telling and spice tolerance. Faced with the choice to reveal all or face the dreaded Last Dab, the duo did not hold back, delivering some eyebrow-raising confessions and playful banter along the way.

Things kicked off with the two bluntly naming Kentucky as the location with the worst WWE crowd. Liv did not mince words, saying, “I mean where do I begin? There’s so many places that I don’t like that we go to, to be honest.” After some back and forth, she and Dominik settled on Kentucky’s Yum Center. “Kentucky. The Yum Center. The Yum Center. Ok yeah Kentucky. The Yum Center,” Liv repeated.

From there, the energy only intensified. Liv and Dominik attempted to settle who is the better kisser by trying to tie a cherry stem into a knot using only their tongues. Dominik then reignited his long-running family feud, stating emphatically that his father, Rey Mysterio, should relinquish his mask and acknowledge Dominik as the superior Mysterio. “He should apologize. He should get on his knees, take his mask off, hand it over to me, and say that I’m the greatest Mysterio of all time. Because I am,” Dominik declared. Liv responded with a simple, “Facts,” while Dominik added, “Yeah, I’m not apologizing to this fucking guy.”

Later in the episode, the conversation turned personal when Liv revealed that some celebrities have tried to slide into her DMs. She mentioned that rapper Drake recently followed her on Instagram, but quickly reassured Dominik, saying, “Yeah there’s a couple. But you have nothing to worry about my love.”

To close things out, the two engaged in a dramatic thumb war with everything on the line. The loser had to face the pain of the dreaded death wing. The episode delivered a mix of heat, humor, and heart, as Liv and Dominik showed off their chemistry and competitive streak.