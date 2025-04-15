WWE Confirms Updated Superstar Appearances for WrestleMania Week in Las Vegas

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

WWE talent appearances continue to ramp up ahead of WrestleMania week in Las Vegas, and PWInsider.com has confirmed an updated list of scheduled meet and greets, signings, and promotional events. These appearances offer fans an opportunity to meet their favorite Superstars across various locations in the city. All times are listed in local Las Vegas time.

Wednesday, April 16th

Chad Gable will kick off the appearances at 4:00 PM with a stop at Legacy Sports Cards, located at 4235 South Fort Apache Road. Later that evening at 6:00 PM, Bron Breakker will be appearing at Lee’s Discount Liquors at 4230 South Rainbow Boulevard.

Thursday, April 17th

The day begins early with Jey Uso hosting a meet and greet at 9:00 AM at the Walmart Supercenter, 6005 South Eastern Avenue. At noon, Ludwig Kaiser is scheduled to appear at the Luxor Hotel, situated at 3900 South Las Vegas Boulevard.

At 2:30 PM, fans can catch Bayley at The Strat Hotel, 2000 Las Vegas Boulevard South. Two appearances are scheduled for 4:00 PM — Sheamus will be promoting Seagram’s Escape Spiked at 4230 South Rainbow Road, while The Miz will be on hand for a signing at The Awesome Card Shop inside the West Sahara Promenade at 8125 W Sahara Avenue, Suite 160.

Friday, April 18th

The action continues with Rey Mysterio appearing for a meet and greet at Cricket Wireless at 2101 North Rainbow Boulevard, Suite 100, starting at 12:00 PM. Trick Williams will follow with a Seagram’s Escape Spiked promotional appearance at 1:00 PM at the same Rainbow Road address Sheamus will be at the previous day.

Capping off Friday's schedule, Nikki and Brie Bella will take over the night at 9:00 PM, hosting the Honky-Tonk Takeover at Ole Red Las Vegas, located at 3627 South Las Vegas Boulevard.

Saturday, April 19th

Closing out the current list of scheduled appearances, Chelsea Green will host a meet and greet at 9:00 AM at Total Wine & More, located at 6885 South Las Vegas Boulevard.

Stay tuned for any further updates to the WrestleMania week schedule.