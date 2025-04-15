Update Reveals Mariah May May Not Be Leaving AEW Anytime Soon

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Speculation has been swirling in recent months regarding Mariah May’s future in professional wrestling, with some believing she is poised to leave AEW for WWE once her contract comes to an end later this year. While that narrative has gained traction online, a new update suggests her departure may not be as imminent as initially expected.

Fightful previously indicated that May’s AEW contract could expire as early as this summer, leading to widespread discussion about a potential jump to WWE. However, a conflicting report from PWInsider.com paints a different picture. According to their sources, May still has “significant time” left on her current AEW deal.

If that report holds true, it could mean fans expecting a swift move to WWE might need to exercise patience. One individual cited by PWInsider speculated that her contract could remain valid through November, while another hinted that it might stretch even further beyond that.

Mariah May has not appeared on AEW television since her storyline with Toni Storm concluded at AEW Revolution. In the aftermath of that angle, rumors began to circulate that May had requested her release from the company. However, PWInsider noted they have not been able to confirm whether those rumors hold any truth.

At this time, the report firmly states that Mariah May is still under contract with All Elite Wrestling.