Seth Rollins Picks His Favorite WrestleMania Venue

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Seth Rollins has stepped into the spotlight at some of WWE’s biggest events, but when it comes to WrestleMania venues, one stadium stands above the rest in his eyes — SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

During a recent appearance on Not Just Football with NFL star Cam Heyward, Rollins was asked to name his favorite WrestleMania stadium. Without hesitation, he praised SoFi, which hosted WrestleMania 39 in 2023, calling it an ideal mix of outdoor energy and indoor comfort.

“That’s a great question. You know what, I love SoFi. I thought SoFi was a really great venue for WrestleMania,” Rollins said. “It’s like kind of hybrid half indoor, outdoor. The weather is perfect in LA in April, about that time. You get the feeling of being outside in LA without obviously the risk of the rain.”

He elaborated on how the stadium’s hybrid design gave fans the open-air feeling of an outdoor show, while sparing them from potential weather issues — something not every city can offer.

“I like the outdoor Manias, but some of them — we did San Francisco in 2015 and that was very cool, Levi’s Stadium. But it was so hot in the middle of the day and it was on the West Coast and the sun was just beating down. And there’s only a couple of matches that got to go at night. So that wasn’t fun,” he explained. “We had the same vibe in LA, but it was a little cooler, it was just a little bit nicer.”

Rollins also reflected on the less-than-ideal conditions at other events, pointing specifically to the freezing cold temperatures that impacted the atmosphere at last year’s WrestleMania in Philadelphia.

“You know, the East Coast ones are tough. We did Philly last year, and [the weather was] so cold. It was freezing night one. I think it like ruined the experience for a lot of people, because night two it was 20 degrees warmer and the crowd was so much more lively from start to finish. And… the show was kind of comparable as far as quality is concerned.”

Although he acknowledged that New Orleans' Super Dome — host of two previous WrestleManias and the scheduled location for next year’s event — is “pretty cool,” SoFi remains his top pick.

SoFi Stadium, which opened in 2020, is home to the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams and Chargers, and provided the backdrop for Rollins’ memorable victory over Logan Paul at WrestleMania 39.

Looking ahead, Rollins is now preparing to headline the first night of WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, where he will face CM Punk and Roman Reigns in one of the weekend’s most anticipated matches.