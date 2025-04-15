WWE Raw Sees Slight Drop in Netflix Viewership for April 7 Episode

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

WWE Raw experienced another dip in viewership for its April 7 episode on Netflix.

As reported by Netflix, the episode landed in the tenth spot globally with 2.8 million views and 5.7 million hours watched. This marks a slight drop from the previous week's numbers, which recorded 2.9 million views and 5.9 million hours viewed. Despite the dip, RAW still managed to chart in the top 10 across seven countries. The most-watched show of the week was Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing, which pulled in 9.8 million views.

The episode opened with Adam Pearce bringing IYO SKY, Bianca Belair, and Rhea Ripley to the ring, announcing that they will compete in a triple threat match at WrestleMania 41.

Lyra Valkyria successfully defended the Women’s Intercontinental Championship against Bayley. Later in the week, both would go on to win a gauntlet match, earning a shot at the Women’s Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania.

Penta also picked up a win over Dominik Mysterio in a singles match.

The show closed with Paul Heyman and Seth Rollins delivering a promo, which was interrupted by CM Punk. Rollins attacked Punk but spared Heyman, telling him that he now owes him a favor.