WWE Backlash Poster Hints at Major Randy Orton Plans Post-WrestleMania

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

WWE's post-WrestleMania 41 direction for Randy Orton has become clearer, even after a shift in original plans.

Orton was initially scheduled to face Kevin Owens at the big event, but Owens was removed from the lineup due to the need for neck surgery. As of now, no replacement match has been confirmed for Orton on the WrestleMania 41 card, although Solo Sikoa and Nick Aldis have both been teased as possible new opponents in recent weeks.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding his immediate involvement at WrestleMania, it appears that Orton’s post-Mania trajectory remains firmly intact. WWE is continuing to promote him heavily for the upcoming Backlash Premium Live Event on May 10, which is being held in Orton’s hometown of St. Louis, Missouri.

Orton’s prominence in Backlash marketing was amplified today with the reveal of the official promotional poster, shared by WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H. The poster features Randy Orton as the sole superstar, further suggesting that WWE has significant plans for him heading into the summer.