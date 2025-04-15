El Grande Americano’s Origins Corrected Ahead of WWE Main Event

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

El Grande Americano, the masked parody Luchador portrayed by Chad Gable, first emerged during Gable’s mission to solve his ongoing “Lucha Problem” after several losses to top Luchadors like Penta, Rey Mysterio, and Dragon Lee.

Ahead of Americano’s Raw debut, WWE aired an AI-generated video detailing his journey, controversially claiming he hailed from the “Gulf of America”—a term once pushed by Donald Trump to rename the Gulf of Mexico.

However, a fan-recorded clip from WWE Main Event reveals Alicia Taylor introducing El Grande Americano as being from the Gulf of Mexico, not America. That episode is scheduled to air later this week.

El Grande Americano will also appear at WrestleMania 41, where he is set to face Rey Mysterio. This week, Mysterio wrestled Julius Creed while also fending off interference from Brutus Creed, Chad Gable, and Americano himself.