Steak Sauce in the Curriculum? Linda McMahon Confuses AI with A1

Linda McMahon might know her way around politics and business, but when it comes to acronyms, things got a little saucy.

While speaking at the ASU+GSV Summit, the Secretary of Education confidently launched into a speech about the importance of technology in classrooms, saying, “You know, AI development – I mean, how can we educate at the speed of light if we don’t have the best technology around to do that?” So far, so good. She had AI—artificial intelligence—locked in.

And then she… poured it on.

“A school system that’s going to start making sure that first graders, or even pre-Ks, have A1 teaching in every year. That’s a wonderful thing!” she declared. “Kids are sponges. They just absorb everything. It wasn’t all that long ago that it was, ‘We’re going to have internet in our schools!’ Now let’s see A1 and how can that be helpful.”

Yes, A1. As in steak sauce. Twice.

Naturally, the folks behind A1 Sauce saw an opportunity and ran with it, posting on Instagram, “You heard her. Every school should have access to A1.”

McMahon, 76, who was confirmed as Secretary of Education in March, previously served as Administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration during President Trump’s first term. While she has a history of championing entrepreneurs, it seems she just gave a major boost to condiments in education.