Seth Rollins Claims CM Punk Tried to Destroy WWE Until the Money Ran Out

Seth Rollins has fired another sharp shot at CM Punk, bringing up Punk’s controversial run in All Elite Wrestling — a tenure that kicked off in August 2021 and came to an abrupt end two years later after a backstage altercation with Jack Perry. That incident ultimately led to Punk’s termination from the company.

Rollins, who is set to headline WrestleMania 41 in a massive triple threat match against Roman Reigns and CM Punk on Saturday night, joined Not Just Football with Cam Heyward to promote the highly anticipated event. During the interview, the conversation took a heated turn when Rollins was asked which of his opponents he had more animosity towards.

Without hesitation, Rollins made it abundantly clear that his disdain for Punk goes far beyond any rivalry with Reigns.

“This is a guy who is a thief. He’s a scavenger, he’s a fake martyr, he’s a snake oil salesman, he’s a con artist. He will sell you a false bill of goods at every turn with no apologies with zero responsibility. He’s a guy who left this place. Ghosted all of his friends. If you have your own personal crap to deal with, that’s life. I get it. To then ask people to leave their jobs, leave their security, leave their dreams behind out of loyalty to you, and when they don’t, you start to tear these people down in the media any way you can. Then you take money from some billionaire’s kid to come back to the business that you’ve forsaken and continue to try to tear down our company until that billionaire’s kid doesn’t want to pay you anymore. Now you want to come back, and take our money and wave the flag. I cannot tell you the absolute disgust in my veins for CM Punk. There is no comparison.”

Rollins’ words leave little room for misinterpretation. His issues with Punk stem from both personal history and the perception that Punk betrayed the wrestling industry by turning his back on WWE, manipulating those around him, and then attempting to return under a new guise after cashing in on AEW.

This also marks the second time in recent weeks that AEW CEO Tony Khan has been mocked as a “billionaire’s kid” in WWE programming. The same phrase was used in a segment featuring John Cena, who referred to Cody Rhodes’ former ties to AEW in a pointed exchange.