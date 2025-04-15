Seth Rollins Says His "Soul’s Always for Sale" When It Comes to WWE Decisions

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Seth Rollins has been one of WWE’s top babyfaces for over a year, consistently featured as a key figure on weekly programming. However, with recent speculation about shifting alliances following WrestleMania, The Visionary has now addressed whether he would consider aligning himself with two of wrestling’s biggest icons — The Rock and John Cena — even if it meant turning his back on the fans.

During a recent appearance on Not Just Football with Cam Heyward, Rollins was asked point-blank if he would join forces with The Rock and Cena, potentially stepping away from the path fans expect of him. Rollins responded with a level of honesty that left the door wide open.

“Look, my soul’s always for sale, man,” Rollins said. He acknowledged that his journey in WWE has been anything but predictable, filled with high points and setbacks alike. For him, choices in the business are not made to please the audience but to serve what he sees as the bigger picture.

Rollins explained that if aligning with people the fans dislike is ultimately what he feels is best for WWE, he will not hesitate to make that call. “If I look at the situation and it seems to me that the best course of action for the company as a whole is to join with people that maybe the audience doesn’t want me to join with, I will make the decision based on how I feel is the best direction for the company.”

He went on to reflect on his past decisions and how they have shaped his legacy. Whether it is betrayal, forgiveness, or controversy, Rollins stands by the idea that every step he has taken was in service to WWE and the industry itself.

“You can say what you want about my personal relationships, who I’ve betrayed, who I haven’t betrayed, who I’ve asked for forgiveness from—whatever it may be. But at the end of the day, I’ve always made decisions based on one thing: is this going to be the best thing for WWE and the best thing for our business as a whole?”

Rollins admitted that gaining the audience’s approval is not always his priority. If being disliked is the cost of doing what he believes is right, he is willing to accept that burden. “If I have to sacrifice being liked by our audience to do that, I will make that decision—because I believe in the long run, it’s better for everybody.”

And in classic Rollins fashion, he left fans guessing. Asked if his answer settled the issue, he responded with a cryptic, open-ended thought: “Never say never, man. Stranger things have happened.”