Bron Breakker All Clear After Dive Spot Causes Concern on WWE Raw

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 15, 2025

Bron Breakker had fans worried after WWE RAW, but it turns out there is no injury after all.

Following Finn Balor’s match with Penta on April 14, a wild brawl broke out at ringside involving Breakker and Dominik Mysterio, part of the buildup to their fatal 4-way match at WrestleMania 41. During the chaos, Penta hit a huge dive onto the group, and cameras showed Breakker clutching his knee—causing instant concern among viewers.

Online speculation quickly took off, with fans fearing a possible setback. However, Wrestling Observer Radio has since calmed nerves.

“Penta dives on everybody, and Bron was grabbing his knee. I think he was just selling,” said Bryan Alvarez. Dave Meltzer added, “Yeah, I heard he’s okay.”


