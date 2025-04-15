Bron Breakker All Clear After Dive Spot Causes Concern on WWE Raw

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Bron Breakker had fans worried after WWE RAW, but it turns out there is no injury after all.

Following Finn Balor’s match with Penta on April 14, a wild brawl broke out at ringside involving Breakker and Dominik Mysterio, part of the buildup to their fatal 4-way match at WrestleMania 41. During the chaos, Penta hit a huge dive onto the group, and cameras showed Breakker clutching his knee—causing instant concern among viewers.

Online speculation quickly took off, with fans fearing a possible setback. However, Wrestling Observer Radio has since calmed nerves.

“Penta dives on everybody, and Bron was grabbing his knee. I think he was just selling,” said Bryan Alvarez. Dave Meltzer added, “Yeah, I heard he’s okay.”