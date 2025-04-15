WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Mark Briscoe Announces He Is Expecting His Ninth Child

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 15, 2025

During a light-hearted exchange on Speedball Mike Bailey’s YouTube vlog, Mark Briscoe was asked how many children he has. Without missing a beat, he replied, “Well, I got eight on the ground currently and one in the womb,” confirming that he and his wife are expecting their ninth child.

This heartwarming news comes nearly a year after the couple welcomed their eighth child, a son named Matthew Jamin Pugh, in April. The Briscoes’ growing household currently includes five boys and three girls, and with one more on the way, fans are both stunned and inspired by the wrestler’s ability to juggle such a demanding career and a bustling home life.

What makes Mark Briscoe resonate so deeply with fans is not just his in-ring ability but his authenticity. Despite the grueling AEW schedule, countless miles on the road, and physical toll of the business, he remains present and grounded in his role as a father. It is this rare balance of grit and heart that makes him not only a standout talent but also a figure of admiration in and out of the ring.


