AEW Star Recovering After Recent Knee Surgery

Brian Cage is recovering after undergoing recent knee surgery following an injury he sustained during an independent wrestling event on March 20. The injury kept him from competing at AEW Dynasty, where he was set to team with Lance Archer against The Hurt Syndicate.

Cage shared a post-surgery photo of his knee on Instagram and later posted a video reflecting on his return to the gym. Despite not being at his peak, Cage said a comment from a fellow gym-goer lifted his spirits.

“What feels pretty good is, when I was crunching my ass back in the gym today post-surgery, a guy comes up to me and says, ‘Man, you’re like the most jacked guy in Vegas.’ It made me feel good — but obviously, a few weeks ago I looked a lot better.

Even then, before the surgery when I was just hopping around on my brace trying to get it in, a guy was like, ‘Man, are you getting ready for a show?’ And while I appreciated it, I told him, ‘Have you looked at my leg? No, I am not.’”

Cage appears to be in good spirits and is already working on his comeback. We wish him all the very best.