Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart Felt Overlooked by WWE, Says Natalya

Natalya recently shared an emotional and revealing story about her late father, WWE legend Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart, during a live episode of Insight with Chris Van Vliet. Her words have sparked reflection among fans on how WWE handled its legends in the past.

Speaking candidly, Natalya opened up about how the Total Divas reality series provided something her father desperately needed at the time—purpose.

“He did not always feel like he was wanted,” Natalya admitted. “WWE does so much more now to honor legends and to bring back people. But back then, they were not doing all of that. It was hard.”

She revealed that Neidhart struggled with the lack of recognition from WWE following his retirement and was particularly upset about not being inducted into the Hall of Fame during his lifetime.

“When he was alive, he was pissed off that he was not in the Hall of Fame,” she said. “He was like, ‘Why the hell was Hillbilly Jim in before me?’ I am just being honest! My dad loved Hillbilly Jim but he is like, ‘Dammit! I should be in there before Hillbilly Jim.’”

Although Neidhart was posthumously inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2019 as part of The Hart Foundation alongside Bret Hart, Natalya emphasized how Total Divas gave him a sense of belonging and a final spotlight while he was still here.

“He really felt like he got to be a part of something… He loved the limelight, he loved the cameras on him and he loved all the attention,” she shared. “So that is one of the things I loved about Total Divas—I loved having my dad included on that show, even if gummies were involved.”