The Young Bucks Return to NJPW at Resurgence with Mystery Partners

The Young Bucks are officially heading back to New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and they are bringing backup.

NJPW has announced that Matt and Nick Jackson will be in action at NJPW Resurgence on May 9 in Ontario, California. The duo will compete in an eight-man tag match with two mystery partners they described as “some OG buddies.” Their opponents are confirmed to be Gabe Kidd, David Finlay, Clark Connors, and Gedo.

The Bucks made their challenge at Windy City Riot, dropping the "OG" tease and fueling speculation about who might join them in the ring.

The Resurgence card is stacked with must-see matches, including several title bouts:

Konosuke Takeshita defends the NEVER Openweight Championship against El Phantasmo

Tomohiro Ishii defends the NJPW Strong Openweight Title against Drilla Moloney

Mercedes Moné puts her Strong Women’s Championship on the line in a triple threat against AZM and Mina Shirakawa

World Class Wrecking Crew defend the Strong Openweight Tag Team Titles against Templario and TJP

Fred Rosser goes one-on-one with Matt Vandagriff

Allan Breeze battles CJ Tino in a Strong Survivor bout

The show takes place at the Toyota Arena in Ontario, just outside Los Angeles, and will stream live worldwide on NJPW World.