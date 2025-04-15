WWE SmackDown Viewership Sees Slight Decline for April 11 Episode

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

The April 11 episode of WWE SmackDown experienced a slight dip in viewership compared to the previous week. According to Programming Insider, the show attracted 1.551 million viewers, a decrease from the 1.578 million viewers who tuned in the Friday before.

In the key 18 to 49 demographic, SmackDown earned a 0.45 rating, which is a minor drop from the 0.47 rating recorded on April 4. Despite the decline, WWE SmackDown still finished first for the night on cable within the demographic, maintaining its top spot among Friday night programming.