Kaitlyn Reflects on WWE Hazing and Being Left Off Total Divas

Kaitlyn is opening up about her time in WWE and reflecting on why she was never part of the Total Divas cast, despite being active on the roster during the show’s early days.

After debuting in 2010 with WWE's former developmental territory, Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW), Kaitlyn quickly moved onto house shows and eventually became a regular on WWE's main roster. She captured the WWE Divas Championship during her run, but one place she was never seen was on the hit reality series Total Divas, which launched while she was still with the company.

In a new interview with MuscleManMalcolm, Kaitlyn shared some of the reasons why she believes she never made it onto the show. According to her, a mix of personal dynamics, lack of confidence at the time, and even some backstage hazing may have played a part.

"I do not know. There should have been. I think part of it was I never was super close with a lot of the Divas there," Kaitlyn said. "Sometimes I got bullied a little bit when I was new and I think it is because just the way that I came up. I came up really fast. I had an amazing opportunity to start without any experience. So I went through a little bit of hazing and bullying from some of the Divas, but for the majority of the ones that were on the show, they were all super cool with me."

Kaitlyn admitted that she felt like somewhat of an outsider during that time, unsure of how to fit in with the group. She also shared that her personal growth was still in progress, which made it hard to assert herself in a setting like reality television.

"But I think I just kind of was not in the clique. I did not know how to be. I was so young and I was still developing my character as a person in real life," she continued. "So I do not know, and I think I also did not have the confidence that I do now to put myself in situations to be on a show like that. So I do not know."

Despite the hazing, Kaitlyn looked back with some understanding of the situation, pointing out that many of the Divas were supportive, even if she never quite found her place among them.