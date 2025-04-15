WWE NXT Closes In on Stand & Deliver 2025 With High-Stakes Matches Tonight

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

The final stretch toward WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2025 continues tonight as the action heats up in Orlando, Florida.

WWE NXT goes live at 8/7c on The CW Network from the WWE Performance Center, with a stacked card as the stars of NXT battle for championship opportunities and a chance to secure their place at the brand’s biggest event of the year.

Tonight’s show will feature the next round of qualifying matches for the NXT Women’s North American Championship Ladder Match. Competition remains fierce as the women’s division continues to prove its depth and intensity.

Also scheduled is a high-stakes Fatal Four-Way Match to determine the new number one contender for the NXT North American Championship. Lexis King, Ethan Page, Eddy Thorpe, and Wes Lee will all collide with title aspirations on the line.

In tag team action, a five-team Gauntlet Match will decide who earns a future shot at the NXT Tag Team Titles. The match includes Hank Walker and Tank Ledger, The Culling’s Niko Vance and Brooks Jensen, Tyson Dupont and Tyriek Igwe, Josh Briggs and Yoshiki Inamura, and No Quarter Catch Crew’s Myles Borne and Tavion Heights.

With Stand & Deliver drawing near, tonight’s episode is expected to play a major role in shaping the premium live event’s final card.