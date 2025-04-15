WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Ryan Nemeth vs AEW Lawsuit Exits Court, Moves to Arbitration

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 15, 2025

The legal dispute between Ryan Nemeth and All Elite Wrestling will now be handled behind closed doors, as both parties have chosen private arbitration over a public court trial.

Mike Caspino, who is representing Nemeth, confirmed the shift in proceedings to POST Wrestling’s Brandon Thurston, stating: “There has been no settlement. The parties have agreed to submit the matter to arbitration.”

Nemeth had initially filed the lawsuit in February, naming AEW, company president Tony Khan, and CM Punk as defendants. His allegations included assault, breach of contract, breach of the implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing, as well as intentional interference with prospective economic advantage.

Recent developments saw Nemeth voluntarily dismissing the case from the Los Angeles Superior Court, with notices filed on both Friday and Monday. On Monday, AEW also filed a notice in the U.S. District Court in Florida to withdraw its petition that aimed to compel arbitration.

With both legal filings now withdrawn, the case will proceed in private arbitration—a confidential setting in which an independent third party will render a binding decision on the matter.

Nemeth previously shared that he had been served the lawsuit papers just moments before his off-Broadway acting debut in late March.

Source: postwrestling.com
