NJPW Resurgence Match Card Begins to Take Shape with First Bouts Announced

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 15, 2025

NJPW Resurgence Match Card Begins to Take Shape with First Bouts Announced

NJPW Resurgence is set to light up the wrestling world with its inaugural match card, showcasing several highly anticipated bouts. The event will take place on May 9 in Ontario and is already generating significant buzz among fans. One of the top attractions is the NEVER title match featuring champion Konosuke Takeshita defending his honor against El Phantasmo. The match was teased during Windy City Riot, following an intense moment when Takeshita respectfully acknowledged his opponent Hiroshi Tanahashi before exiting the ring and later exchanging heated words with El Phantasmo. Backstage, El Phantasmo referenced their previous encounter during last year's G1 tournament and boldly issued a title challenge.

The event will also host a prestigious Strong Openweight title bout as new champion Tomohiro Ishii defends his title against Drilla Moloney. Ishii secured the championship at Windy City Riot in a grueling contest that saw him overcome Gabe Kidd under sudden death rules in a 30 minute iron man match. In addition to this, the World Class Wrecking Crew is preparing to defend the Strong Openweight Tag Team titles against the duo of Templario and TJP, promising an intense competition.

An eight-man tag team match further adds to the excitement of the event. Gabe Kidd, David Finlay, Clark Connors, and Gedo will face off against The Young Bucks and two as yet unidentified partners. The Young Bucks have stirred anticipation by hinting during Windy City Riot that their mystery teammates will be among their long-time associates. Moreover, the event will feature a three-way match for the Strong Women's title, with champion Mercedes Mone defending against the challengers AZM and Mina Shirakawa.

The updated card for NJPW Resurgence is as follows:

  • NEVER Openweight title: Konosuke Takeshita defends against El Phantasmo

  • Strong Openweight title: Tomohiro Ishii defends against Drilla Moloney

  • Strong Women's title: Mercedes Mone defends against AZM and Mina Shirakawa

  • Strong Openweight Tag Team titles: World Class Wrecking Crew defends against Templario and TJP

  • Eight-man tag match: Gabe Kidd, David Finlay, Clark Connors, and Gedo versus The Young Bucks and two mystery opponents

  • Fred Rosser versus Matt Vandagriff

  • Strong Survivor match: Allan Breeze versus CJ Tino


