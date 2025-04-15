Cody Rhodes Confirmed for Final SmackDown Before WWE WrestleMania 41

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes is set to appear live on the final episode of WWE SmackDown before WrestleMania 41, as confirmed during the April 14 edition of WWE Raw from the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California.

The WrestleMania 41 "go-home" edition of SmackDown will take place this Friday night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, and will feature several high-profile appearances and matches to close out the road to WWE’s biggest weekend of the year.

Also announced for the April 18 show is an appearance by WWE icon John Cena, who continues to add star power to WrestleMania season. The episode will also include the latest installment of the annual Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

In women’s tag team action, Chelsea Green will team with Alba Fyre and Piper Niven to face the trio of Zelina Vega, Kayden Carter, and Katana Chance. Meanwhile, The Street Profits will put their WWE Tag-Team Championships on the line against former Impact Wrestling standouts, The Motor City Machine Guns, in what is expected to be a fast-paced, high-energy title clash.