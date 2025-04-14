WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Ric Flair Reflects on 2025 WWE Hall of Fame Inductees and Friendship with Sting

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 14, 2025

Ric Flair has a personal connection to several of the names set to be honored in the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame, and he recently opened up about those inductees during a conversation with Busted Open Radio. While speaking ahead of the official announcement of this year’s inductors, Flair shared some heartfelt reflections and insights on those joining the prestigious Hall this year.

Among the Class of 2025 are Triple H, Lex Luger, Michelle McCool, and the powerhouse tag team, The Natural Disasters. Additionally, one of wrestling’s most iconic matches—Bret Hart versus Steve Austin from WrestleMania 13—will also be commemorated. The Legacy Wing will see the posthumous inductions of Dory Funk Sr., Kamala, and Ivan Koloff, each of whom left a lasting mark on the wrestling industry.

Flair, who has longstanding relationships with several of these figures, spoke warmly about his desire to see one more familiar face at the ceremony—Sting.

“I hope that they can work something out,” Flair said, referencing the possibility of Sting attending. “I think … they’ve [Luger and Sting] been best friends forever. They’ve both been extremely close to me. I was telling Luger yesterday, ‘I need to be there to tell the story.’”

Flair also reflected on the significance of Triple H and Michelle McCool receiving their honors. He shared how he personally reached out to Triple H to express his support and admiration.

“I texted Hunter and said, ‘This is pretty cool.’ I’m a big fan of Michelle [McCool],” Flair said. “Hunter, of course, what can you say about Hunter? I said to him three years ago, ‘You’ve got to have this retirement match,’ and I’ll be damned if he didn’t get sick. He got really sick.”

 

Source: wrestlinginc.com
#wwe #wwe hof #hall of fame #ric flair

