Triple H Praises Donald Trump's Charisma During Podcast Appearance

During a recent appearance on the FLAGRANT podcast, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H spoke about United States President Donald Trump, offering high praise for his presence and influence, particularly in the world of entertainment.

Trump’s history with WWE dates back years, most notably to WrestleMania 23 in 2007, where he played a key role in the high-profile “Hair vs. Hair” match. Representing Bobby Lashley, Trump faced off against Vince McMahon, who was backing Umaga. The bout ended with Lashley’s victory and McMahon getting his head shaved in front of a packed stadium.

Reflecting on Trump’s impact, Triple H said, “I think Trump’s ability…like him or hate him the way he does it…but he’s charismatic in so many ways, and I think he likes getting under people’s skin, generating [heat]. It’s amazing and it’s genius, and it worked in our business…there’s a lot of billionaires in the world, why was he the most famous one, why was he the one that was in People Magazine every week and with everybody under the sun, why was he seen as the epitome of that billionaire status, because of his charisma and his character and who he is, and the way he can speak about it do and do all those things, he just captivates people.”