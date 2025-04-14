WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Reveals New Poster for WrestleMania 41 Ahead of Las Vegas Event

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 14, 2025

A brand new official poster for this weekend’s WWE WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas has been revealed.

WrestleMania 41 takes place this Saturday and Sunday, featuring 14 matches over two nights. The event will be headlined by Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk, and Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Other major bouts include IYO SKY vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley for the Women’s World Championship, GUNTHER vs. Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Title, and Tiffany Stratton vs. Charlotte Flair for the WWE Women’s Championship.

Netflix, which will stream the show internationally (Peacock in the U.S.), has updated the official poster featuring top WWE stars including Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, John Cena, Rhea Ripley, and more.#

