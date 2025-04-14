Randy Orton Plans to Extend WWE Career Beyond Current Contract

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Randy Orton has no plans to slow down anytime soon—and he is already looking ahead to what comes next once his current deal winds down.

Despite having signed a new five-year contract with WWE in August 2024, Orton is already thinking beyond it. He made his intentions known in a recent conversation with Complex, where he laid out his desire to keep lacing up his boots well into the future.

“I’d love to sign another five-year contract after that,” Orton said. “I know realistically there’s gonna be a day when I gotta stop. But it’s like, I don’t even think about that because I’m having so much fing fun right now.”**

This mindset comes from a place of gratitude. After suffering a serious back injury in 2022 that nearly forced him into early retirement, Orton has returned to the ring with a renewed sense of purpose and appreciation. The grind, the camaraderie, the adrenaline—it all means more to him now.

“Every second I’m around the guys in the locker room, that camaraderie, there’s nothing like it. Every second I’m in the ring feeling the energy from those fans, there’s nothing like it,” he shared. “Knowing that there’s a cap on that, it just makes it easier to make sure that I’m just always enjoying this.”

As for WrestleMania 41, Orton currently finds himself without a match. His initial direction was derailed when Kevin Owens announced he would be undergoing neck surgery, leaving Orton’s plans in limbo.