Triple H Teases Next International Moves For WWE

WWE has been expanding its global presence in the lead-up to WrestleMania 41, spending several weeks overseas with episodes of WWE Raw and WWE SmackDown airing from a variety of international locations, including the United Kingdom and Spain.

As part of this ongoing global outreach, WWE has already confirmed that it will return to Paris, France for the highly anticipated premium live event, WWE Clash In Paris.

During an appearance on Flagrant with Andrew Schulz, Paul "Triple H" Levesque discussed the company's growing international ambitions, offering a preview of the countries WWE plans to visit in the near future.

"This year we'll be in Paris, France. That'll be off the charts. We're going to go to Perth, Australia again. The Middle East is always off the charts. We haven't even touched South America, going to Mexico, all these things that are upcoming and we will be doing," Triple H stated.

While a return to Paris is set and the trip to Australia is confirmed, specific dates for WWE’s planned ventures into Mexico and South America have yet to be announced.