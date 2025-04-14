WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Dominik Mysterio Explains Why He Loves Playing Top WWE Villain

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 14, 2025

Dominik Mysterio is embracing his dark side and sharing why he enjoys portraying a villain on WWE television.

In a recent interview with Netflix, Mysterio spoke candidly about how playing the heel allows him more freedom to push boundaries and enjoy his work in ways he could not as a babyface.

“I enjoy being a bad guy. I feel like I have more liberty in what I can do, say, and get away with. I feel like I’m pushing the boundaries a little bit more," Dominik said. "This might sound terrible, but kids and their dads will show up to events and I’m like, ‘Is that your dad? He’s probably a deadbeat too.’ So it’s just getting to have more fun with them other than being a good guy. I’ve witnessed that my whole life with my dad. I wanted to do something different with the Mysterio name.”

Reflecting on the early part of his WWE career, Dominik credited his father, Rey Mysterio, for being a vital influence. He described having Rey in his corner as a “cheat code” that helped him grow and become confident in the ring.

“Starting off with him by my side was a huge cheat code. The man’s been in this business for 30-plus years now, so being able to have him ringside for my first couple of matches — he was literally guiding me, yelling at me, [telling me] what to do, how to do it. That was very helpful for me to grow and learn in-ring," Dominik explained. "But being able to get away from it and realizing what I can do on my own, it’s almost like removing the training wheels off the bike. Once I realized I no longer needed them, it was game time.”

Now a key member of The Judgment Day, Dominik Mysterio is set to compete in a high-stakes Intercontinental Championship match at WrestleMania 41. He will face three other challengers in a fatal four-way showdown, marking another major moment in his evolving WWE journey.

Source: Fightful for transcription
#wwe #dominik mysterio

