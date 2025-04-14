Dominik Mysterio Explains Why He Loves Playing Top WWE Villain

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Dominik Mysterio is embracing his dark side and sharing why he enjoys portraying a villain on WWE television.

In a recent interview with Netflix, Mysterio spoke candidly about how playing the heel allows him more freedom to push boundaries and enjoy his work in ways he could not as a babyface.

“I enjoy being a bad guy. I feel like I have more liberty in what I can do, say, and get away with. I feel like I’m pushing the boundaries a little bit more," Dominik said. "This might sound terrible, but kids and their dads will show up to events and I’m like, ‘Is that your dad? He’s probably a deadbeat too.’ So it’s just getting to have more fun with them other than being a good guy. I’ve witnessed that my whole life with my dad. I wanted to do something different with the Mysterio name.”

Reflecting on the early part of his WWE career, Dominik credited his father, Rey Mysterio, for being a vital influence. He described having Rey in his corner as a “cheat code” that helped him grow and become confident in the ring.

“Starting off with him by my side was a huge cheat code. The man’s been in this business for 30-plus years now, so being able to have him ringside for my first couple of matches — he was literally guiding me, yelling at me, [telling me] what to do, how to do it. That was very helpful for me to grow and learn in-ring," Dominik explained. "But being able to get away from it and realizing what I can do on my own, it’s almost like removing the training wheels off the bike. Once I realized I no longer needed them, it was game time.”

Now a key member of The Judgment Day, Dominik Mysterio is set to compete in a high-stakes Intercontinental Championship match at WrestleMania 41. He will face three other challengers in a fatal four-way showdown, marking another major moment in his evolving WWE journey.