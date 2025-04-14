Bubba Ray Dudley Explodes on BJ Ray for Going Off-Script on WWE LFG

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Tensions flared on the latest episode of WWE LFG after Bubba Ray Dudley unloaded on BJ Ray, calling out the young talent for going off-script during a tag team match.

A now-viral moment from the episode captures the WWE Hall of Famer berating BJ Ray for a move that Dudley claimed endangered everyone in the ring. “That is beyond the worst thing I have ever seen. You put everybody in jeopardy tonight,” Dudley told the rookie, clearly furious with what had transpired.

BJ Ray, who was meant to tag out during the match, instead opted to ignore the plan—derailing the segment and drawing the wrath of Dudley in the aftermath. The veteran’s sharp rebuke was directed at the apparent disregard for protocol, something that is taken seriously in the wrestling world.

This is not the first time BJ Ray has drawn criticism on LFG. He previously clashed with The Undertaker and Bubba Ray Dudley during a promo class in an earlier episode, where he was visibly shut down mid-promo. Olympic gold medalist and fellow LFG participant Tamyra Mensah-Stock also took issue with Bubba’s past critique, where he advised her to "smile less" in the ring—feedback that sparked its own wave of debate online.

LFG continues to air weekly at 8 p.m. on A&E, delivering drama both inside and outside the squared circle.