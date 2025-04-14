WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

Bubba Ray Dudley Explodes on BJ Ray for Going Off-Script on WWE LFG

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 14, 2025

Bubba Ray Dudley Explodes on BJ Ray for Going Off-Script on WWE LFG

Tensions flared on the latest episode of WWE LFG after Bubba Ray Dudley unloaded on BJ Ray, calling out the young talent for going off-script during a tag team match.

A now-viral moment from the episode captures the WWE Hall of Famer berating BJ Ray for a move that Dudley claimed endangered everyone in the ring. “That is beyond the worst thing I have ever seen. You put everybody in jeopardy tonight,” Dudley told the rookie, clearly furious with what had transpired.

BJ Ray, who was meant to tag out during the match, instead opted to ignore the plan—derailing the segment and drawing the wrath of Dudley in the aftermath. The veteran’s sharp rebuke was directed at the apparent disregard for protocol, something that is taken seriously in the wrestling world.

This is not the first time BJ Ray has drawn criticism on LFG. He previously clashed with The Undertaker and Bubba Ray Dudley during a promo class in an earlier episode, where he was visibly shut down mid-promo. Olympic gold medalist and fellow LFG participant Tamyra Mensah-Stock also took issue with Bubba’s past critique, where he advised her to "smile less" in the ring—feedback that sparked its own wave of debate online.

LFG continues to air weekly at 8 p.m. on A&E, delivering drama both inside and outside the squared circle.


#wwe #wwe lfg #lfg #bubba ray dudley #bully ray

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Join WNS Discord

Follow WNS

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π