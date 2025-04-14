Mark Briscoe Turns $100K AEW Payday into Backyard Samurai Show

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Mark Briscoe is clearly enjoying the spoils of victory—and putting a unique spin on how he spends his share.

Following a wild $400,000 Explosive Eight-Man Tag Team Match on AEW Dynamite, Briscoe, alongside Will Ospreay, Mike Bailey, and Kevin Knight, picked up the win over Ricochet, The Beast Mortos, Lio Rush, and Action Andretti. The prize money was divided among the winning team, with each member free to use their portion however they pleased. Briscoe took the opportunity to invest—both financially and in some backyard entertainment.

Claiming that his portfolio was now "almost 80% diversified," Briscoe also decided to treat himself over the weekend. Instead of simply relaxing, the ROH legend brought out his inner ninja. In a playful nod to the popular Fruit Ninja mobile game, Briscoe posted videos of himself slicing through fruit with a real sword. While the app requires a touchscreen swipe to split fruit mid-air, Briscoe took a more hands-on (and slightly more dangerous) approach, swinging a sword through a cantaloupe and a pineapple in his yard with impressive technique.

Already known for his signature "redneck kung fu," it looks like Briscoe has been quietly honing his samurai skills as well.

Mark Briscoe’s unique take on financial freedom and fruit destruction has to be seen to be believed!