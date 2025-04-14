NJPW Reveals Full Match Cards for Wrestling Dontaku and Spring Tour

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

New Japan Pro Wrestling has confirmed several matches for its upcoming Wrestling Dontaku events on May 3 and 4, which will commemorate the 12th anniversary of the Bullet Club's formation in 2013.

The main event of night one will see rival sub-groups of Bullet Club face off in a Dogpound Steel Cage match, only the second of its kind in NJPW history. NJPW1972.com describes the chaotic rules: “This violent, dangerous bout sees entrants from each side join the ring until all ten members are involved, and one pinfall or submission ends the anything goes bout.” The first Dogpound Cage match took place at New Beginning in Osaka last year, when Bullet Club War Dogs defeated United Empire.

Night two will feature IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Hirooki Goto defending his title against Callum Newman. Newman, who recently relinquished the IWGP World Tag Team Championship due to Jeff Cobb’s impending departure from NJPW, stepped up for a singles opportunity after Cobb had originally been eyeing Goto’s title.

Another match will see Bishamon take on United Empire to determine new IWGP World Tag Team Champions, following the vacancy left by Newman and Cobb.

Additionally, Konosuke Takeshita is set to appear on both nights of Wrestling Dontaku alongside a mystery partner. This follows Don Callis’ announcement that his faction is actively recruiting new members amid injuries to Mark Davis and Brian Cage.

Road to Wrestling Dontaku – April 19 at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan:

Elimination Tag Match: Yuya Uemura, Shota Umino, Taichi, YOSHI-HASHI and TAKA Michinoku will take on Los Ingobernables de Japon, represented by Yota Tsuji, Shingo Takagi, Tetsuya Naito, Hiromu Takahashi and BUSHI. Expect chaos and high drama as these two units collide in what promises to be an explosive main event.

Ryusuke Taguchi, El Desperado and Hirooki Goto will face United Empire’s Callum Newman, Templario and Jakob Austin Young in a six-man tag team encounter.

The War Dogs trio of Drilla Moloney, Taiji Ishimori and Gedo meet House of Torture’s SANADA, Ren Narita and SHO in what is expected to be a brutal showdown between two of NJPW’s most devious factions.

Hiroshi Tanahashi goes one-on-one with Jeff Cobb in a significant match, marking Cobb’s final appearance in NJPW.

Master Wato, YOH, Boltin Oleg and Toru Yano battle it out against TMDK’s Ryohei Oiwa, Hartley Jackson, Robbie Eagles and Kosei Fujita.

Tiger Mask, Yuji Nagata, Satoshi Kojima and Hiroyoshi Tenzan are set to clash with Togi Makabe, Tomoaki Honma, Katsuya Murashima and Daiki Nagai in an all-veteran showcase.

NJPW Wrestling Redzone – April 26 at The Hiroshima Sun Plaza in Hiroshima, Japan:

IWGP World Tag Team Championship Match: Bishamon (Hirooki Goto and YOSHI-HASHI) will defend their titles against United Empire’s Callum Newman and Great-O-Khan in a match that could shift the landscape of the tag division.

Tomohiro Ishii and Taichi team up to take on Hiromu Takahashi and Tetsuya Naito in a high-impact tag team contest featuring top-tier talent from across factions.

NJPW Hizen no Kuni – April 29 at the Saga Arena in Hizen, Saga, Japan:

IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship Match: The Ichiban Sweet Boys (Robbie Eagles and Kosei Fujita) will put their titles on the line against the duo of Master Wato and YOH.

NJPW World TV Championship Match: Great-O-Khan defends his title against the ever-unpredictable El Phantasmo.

Hiroshi Tanahashi takes on Masatora Yasuda in a match that offers a significant opportunity for the rising Yasuda.

NJPW Wrestling Dontaku – May 3 at the Fukuoka International Center in Fukuoka, Japan:

Dogpound Steel Cage Match: WAR Dogs (David Finlay, Gabe Kidd, Drilla Moloney, Clark Connors and Taiji Ishimori) square off against House of Torture (EVIL, SHO, SANADA, Ren Narita and Yoshinobu Kanemaru) inside a steel cage in what is sure to be a violent and chaotic war.

Shingo Takagi will meet Shota Umino in a hotly anticipated singles contest.

Hiroshi Tanahashi battles Zack Sabre Jr. in what is certain to be a technical masterclass.

Jado and El Phantasmo will team up to take on Konosuke Takeshita and a mystery partner.

Ryusuke Taguchi, YOSHI-HASHI and Hirooki Goto face Jakob Austin Young, Great-O-Khan and Callum Newman.

TAKA Michinoku, Taichi, Tomohiro Ishii and Yuya Uemura will compete against BUSHI, Hiromu Takahashi, Tetsuya Naito and Yota Tsuji.

Master Wato, YOH, Boltin Oleg and Toru Yano meet Kosei Fujita, Robbie Eagles, Hartley Jackson and Ryohei Oiwa in an eight-man tag bout.

Katsuya Murashima takes on Daiki Nagai in a battle of young competitors.

NJPW Wrestling Dontaku – May 4 at the Fukuoka International Center in Fukuoka, Japan: